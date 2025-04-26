Lara Trump celebrates son Luke Trump's clutch MVP work in electrifying season opener win

On Friday, Lara Trump was seen celebrating her son, Luke Trump, after his impressive performance in a recent basketball game. The 8-year-old is a member of the Boston College team and played a significant role in their exciting season opener victory against Miami. Lara Trump shared a weekly write-up of the game, which highlighted Luke's MVP-caliber performance.

Taking to Instagram to share the write-up, the 42-year-old was seen gleaming as she captioned the post in four words:

"WAY TO GO, LUKE!!! 🥹💪🏽🏀⛹🏼," she wrote, adding multiple emojis.

The post featured a graphic bulletin displaying the box score and a summary of the game. Luke Trump's heroics were a part of the synopsis as his team managed to secure a 15-11 win:

"Boston College soared to a thrilling 15-11 victory over Miami, launching their season with a bang!" It read. "Luke Trump led the charge, earning player of the game honors with a clutch performance, racking 4 points, and 7 rebounds," the summary continued.

The article also included a photo of Luke Trump flexing, along with his name engraved as the player of the match. The second-youngest grandchild of President Donald Trump, the young athlete is living up to his prominent surname.

Lara Trump joins Paule Pierce and Joy Taylor's network to host a new weekend primetime program

Lara Trump, the former co-chair of the Republican National Committee, rejoined the Fox broadcasting network in February to launch a new weekend primetime program titled "My View with Lara Trump."

The show airs every Saturday at 9:00 p.m. ET on Fox News and will be featured alongside programming that includes hosts like Paul Pierce and Joy Taylor.

Returning to the network for the first time since 2022, Lara Trump expressed her excitement in rejoining Fox with a short statement on FoxNews.com:

"I’m thrilled to bring my voice back to FOX News, talk directly with the American people, and highlight what makes this country so great. As I cover the success of The Golden Age of America, I look forward to where this time will lead our country and where this opportunity will lead me in the future," she said.

Lara Trump's new primetime program will feature big-picture analysis and interviews with leaders while engaging in conversations that drive headlines. The show is set to replace "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade," which will now be aired at 10 p.m. ET on Sundays.

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



