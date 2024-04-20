Larry Bird reunites with fellow 1986 NBA championship teammates in Boston ahead of Celtics vs Heat

Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird recently reunited with several of his 1986 championship teammates ahead of the start of the Celtics-Heat playoff series. After an impressive season that saw Boston lead the league with a 64-18 record, the team is poised for a big postseason run. With the Miami Heat entering their first-round series without Jimmy Butler, Celtics fans are feeling confident.

The team has had time off to rest while the Eastern and Western Conference play-in tournament has run its course. Moreover, with Butler expected to be sidelined for the entire series, the Heat could be in trouble.

With Game 1 of the first-round series set to tip-off on Sunday afternoon, three-time NBA champion Larry Bird has made the trip to Boston. Bird is joined by two of his 1986 championship teammates, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, for a meet-and-greet.

Moreover, they were also joined by Cedric Maxwell, who won titles in 1981 and 1984 title with the team. Judging by the reaction from Boston Celtics fans online and the large group of fans that attended the event, it's clear that ahead of the 2024 Playoffs, anticipation is building, and confidence is at an all-time high.

Looking at the Boston Celtics' road to an NBA title

As previously mentioned, Boston posted the best record in the NBA this season. Given that, the team is a betting favorite to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

While the Denver Nuggets eager to go back-to-back as NBA champions, the Celtics have continued to make waves across the league. Heading into the postseason, the team knows that a Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat squad will have a tall task in front of them.

Moreover, the Boston notably swept the Heat during the regular season, winning all three meetings. Although Boston isn't looking past the Heat, the second round is where things could get interesting.

Should Boston defeat the Heat, they would play either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Orlando Magic in the conference semifinals. During the regular season, Boston posted a 2-1 record against the Cavaliers, winning two straight in December before dropping their final meeting in March.

Similarly, Boston went 2-1 against the Magic this season, dropping their first meeting in November before winning back-to-back games in December. With Boston having a favorable record against both teams, they would likely be the betting favorites when facing either team in the conference semis.

Should the Celtics make the Conference Finals, they could play the Milwaukee Bucks or the New York Knicks. Boston split wins and losses, going 2-2 against the Bucks during the regular season, while going 4-1 against the Knicks.

Boston also went 3-1 against the 76ers during the regular season and went 3-2 against Indiana. Given their dominance throughout the season, and favorable record against fellow Eastern Conference teams, Boston's status as favorites to win the East is certainly no surprise.

