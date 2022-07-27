"Larry Bird's Celtics couldn't do it... Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, those Bulls teams couldn't beat the Pistons" - NBA analyst hates the idea of Boston Celtics separating the duo of Tatum and Brown

The Boston Celtics are in the middle of a busy offseason, where they have been adding pieces to compete for the championship next season. Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari were their two big purchases by the team in free agency.

Many expected that to be good enough to help the seventeen-time champs battle against the other top sides in the league.

However, general manager Brad Stevens seems to be locked in to win the championship as soon as possible. An indication of this is when the team engaged in trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. While it could make the Boston Celtics contenders, not many are pleased with the decision.

Any trade for Durant would most likely include Jaylen Brown. The 25-year-old has been a key part of the franchise since they drafted him. Speaking about why the move is not right for the Boston Celtics, Mike Greenberg said on ESPN:

"There's something about about Tatum and Brown I love, and that is that this feels like the way the sport always used to be. They drafted two really good young players and we watched them go through their struggles in the same way that we watched Isaiah thomas and all those Pistons unable to get through the the Larry Bird Celtics.

"Couldn't do it, couldn't do it, couldn't do it. Finally beat him and went on and win championships.

"Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, those Bulls teams couldn't beat the Pistons. Couldn't do it, couldn't do it couldn't do it. Finally broke through beat and became the champs. Then we got into an era where players are just going from here to there."

The Boston Celtics’ run to the 2022 NBA Finals was iconic. They defeated the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat to set up a Finals matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Despite the defeat, there are a lot of positives the team can take from that series.

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



says the Celtics’ front office is now facing a dilemma. Boston reportedly has an interest in Kevin Durant! @TermineRadio says the Celtics’ front office is now facing a dilemma. Boston reportedly has an interest in Kevin Durant!@TermineRadio says the Celtics’ front office is now facing a dilemma. https://t.co/7dpLLZdKot

One of the biggest factors in the team's run to the Finals was their chemistry. They had a lot of ups and downs, but they stayed together in all of that. Breaking the team up after all of this is certainly not what the Boston Celtics should think about doing.

Further speaking about the whole situation, Greenbery added:

"The Celtics kind of had the old-time feel, they finally got out of the East. We watched them fall short, just short, right? How many times are they going to fall short getting out of the east? They finally did it! They're in the championship!

"They losing in six, hard games to Steph Curry. There's no shame in that. They lost to an all-time great player in an all-time great team and they're right there amongst the favorites. I want to see it continue, the basketball fan in me wants to see it continue."

First Things First @FTFonFS1



— "This is one of the first smart things the Nets have done in years — put the Jaylen Brown offer out there. ... The Celtics HAVE to find a way to make this trade for Kevin Durant." @getnickwright explains: "This is one of the first smart things the Nets have done in years — put the Jaylen Brown offer out there. ... The Celtics HAVE to find a way to make this trade for Kevin Durant."— @getnickwright explains: https://t.co/9zXPH25H7Z

Is the presently constructed Boston Celtics team good enough to win it all next season?

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

The Boston Celtics have a stunning side right from the starters to their bench players. Led by a dynamic trio of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart, the team has all that they need to succeed.

Having added Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, the Eastern Conference champions now have even more depth.

The Celtics are a great defensive unit and this is due to the efforts of all the players on the side. They will look to continue that when they take to the court next season.

Bobby Krivitsky @BobbyKrivitsky



Regarding the Kevin Durant rumors, he says: "I don't believe everything I see on TV. I done seen some shit about me that was a lie."

Jayson Tatum on the #Celtics as currently constructed: "I love our team."Regarding the Kevin Durant rumors, he says: "I don't believe everything I see on TV. I done seen some shit about me that was a lie." Jayson Tatum on the #Celtics as currently constructed: "I love our team." Regarding the Kevin Durant rumors, he says: "I don't believe everything I see on TV. I done seen some shit about me that was a lie."https://t.co/UrbVn1ZakA

Bringing in Kevin Durant will certainly be a great move for the team. However, it comes at the risk of hampering the young core that the team has created over the years.

Whether they decide to go ahead with the move or not is still in question.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far