Larsa Pippen acknowledges son Scotty Pippen Jr.'s silent flex with proud reaction

Scottie Pippen’s son, Scotty Pippen Jr.’s silent flex went down well with his mom, Larsa Pippen. The 24-year-old posted a series of photos on Instagram, starting with a picture of him donning an outfit from NovaMEN by FashionNova. He wrote:

“Vibe speaks louder than words @novamen.”

Larsa Pippen often promotes FashionNova to her 5.9 million Instagram followers and left a comment under his post:

“🔥🔥,” Pippen wrote.

Larsa Pippen's comment on Scotty Pippen Jr's Instagram post

Pippen Jr. is coming off an impressive season for the Memphis Grizzlies. The 24-year-old made 79 appearances, recording 9.9 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 48% from the field. He spent most of his time coming off the bench, but stepped up when called upon, recording 14.2 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.5 rebounds in 21 games as a starter.

Scotty Pippen Jr. stepped up in a big way during the playoffs, averaging 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists through four games. He recorded 30 points and 11 rebounds in Game 4 and ended Game 3 with 28 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Even though Memphis was swept by OKC, Pippen Jr.’s solid performances will give the team plenty to look forward to next season. If Ja Morant can stay healthy, the Grizzlies will be back for more. For now, a long vacation awaits them following their early exit from the 2025 NBA playoffs.

“You showed out.” Scottie Pippen makes a heartfelt post for Scotty Pippen Jr. following an early playoff exit

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen acknowledged his son’s solid performance against the OKC Thunder. Pippen Jr. was a bright spot for Memphis in what was otherwise a rough first-round exit.

The 24-year-old stepped up when Ja Morant went down to injury, recording 28 points and 30 points in Games 3 and 4, respectively. Acknowledging his son’s efforts, Scottie Pippen posted on Instagram.

“You didn’t just show up. You showed out. Legacy isn’t inherited... it’s built. Proud of you, son. @spippenjr,” Pippen wrote.

Scotty Pippen Jr. impressed in what will surely be the first of many playoff series that he will participate in throughout his career.

