Larsa Pippen delivers approval as model son Preston Pippen rocks stylish crewneck look

NBA legend Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, shared approval of their son, Preston Pippen's crewneck look. Larsa commented with a pair of fire emojis on Preston's Instagram post on Saturday that featured him rocking a blue crewneck shirt and white-frame sunglasses.

Ad

Larsa delivers approval as son Preston Pippen rocks stylish crewneck look (Image: @prestonpippen IG)

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Larsa also reshared the post on her Instagram story.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Larsa Pippen delivers approval as son Preston Pippen rocks stylish crewneck look (Image: @larsapippen IG)

Preston Pippen is Larsa Pippen's second child with Scottie Pippen and came to the limelight as a model when he walked the runway for Philipp Plein at Milan Fashion Week in September.

Ad

While he did not pursue basketball professionally, Preston previously played basketball at Sierra Canyon School. His elder brother, Scotty Pippen Jr., is currently his only sibling out of three others to follow in their father's footsteps in the NBA.

Larsa Pippen sends love as son Scotty Pippen Jr. joins elite Grizzlies company

During the Memphis Grizzlies 125-91 win against the Miami Heat last week, Scotty Pippen Jr. joined the elite Grizzlies company.

Ad

In 29 minutes of playtime, Scotty recorded a double-double performance of 11 points, 11 assists and six rebounds, which was his ninth 10-assist game with the team. The feat put him with the likes of Mike Conley, Marc Gasol, Jason Williams, Ja Morant, Mie Bibbey and more as he became top-10 all-time in 10-assist games by a Grizzly.

Larsa Pippen expressed her pride as she reshared an Instagram post highlighting her son's achievement and coupled it with a heart emoji.

Ad

Larsa Pippen's story for Scotty Pippen Jr. (Image: @larsapippen IG)

Scotty Pippen Jr. had previously gone undrafted before signing a two-way contract with the LA Lakers for the 2022-23 season. However, he barely took the floor with the Lakers, playing just six games.

Ad

Scotty then signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies almost two years later in January 2024. The 6-foot-1 guard got the chance to prove his worth as he stepped up for the injury-riddled team in the 2023-24 season and eventually earned a four-year, $9,608,931 contract.

In the ongoing 2024-25 season, Scotty Pippen Jr. has been one of Memphis' most consistent players. In the 69 games he's played, Scotty is averaging 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest. He is also shooting 47.1% from the field, including 37.1% from beyond the arc, as the Grizzlies stand fifth in the tight Western Conference table with a 43-28 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback