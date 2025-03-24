Larsa Pippen drops 5-word reaction as son Justin Pippen makes shocking decision amid March Madness 

Michigan basketball freshman Justin Pippen is set to enter the spring transfer portal, according to 247Sports' Travis Branham. This report received a reaction from his mother, Larsa Pippen, who reacted on Instagram on Monday.

Larsa Pippen, on her Instagram Story, posted a screenshot of the news from Bleacher Report, accompanied by a simple five-word comment.

“excited for your next chapter”

Larsa Pippen’s comment on her Instagram Story as son Justin Pippen reportedly enters the NCAA transfer portal/Instagram

Justin, who is one of the four children Larsa has with ex-husband Scottie Pippen, is a four-star recruit. He committed to the Wolverines last April after Dusty May was hired as coach.

Before he joined the University of Michigan's basketball team in 2024, Pippen was a four-star guard prospect out of Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, California. He selected Michigan over other top programs like Texas A&M, Stanford and Georgia Tech.

Pippen was a highly touted recruit and was ranked as the nation's 106th-best player in the 2024 cycle. However, he struggled to find playing time in his freshman season. He averaged just 1.6 points in 6.6 minutes per game where he appeared in 28 games for the Wolverines.

When Justin Pippen pulled a nice assist on his Michigan debut

Being the son of an NBA legend comes with a different level of expectations. But Justin Pippen, on his collegiate debut, on Nov. 15, 2024, in the 76-64 win against TCU, had a game to remember.

Michigan Wolverines guard Justin Pippen (10) dribbles defended by Maryland Terrapins guard Selton Miguel (9) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Pippen, who had been sidelined for the Wolverines' first two games while he recovered from an injury, showcased his court vision with a slick assist to teammate Roddy Gayle Jr. in the first half.

The video below:

While this latest report of him entering the transfer portal has sent shockwaves, his next move will be eagerly anticipated. It's left to see if he would follow in his legendary father's footsteps and make big moves in the NBA.

