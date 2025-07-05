Larsa Pippen enjoys romantic spotlight with much-younger boyfriend during glitzy 51st birthday bash

Larsa Pippen shared glimpses of her glitzy birthday bash on Friday as she celebrated turning 51. The television personality enjoyed a romantic spotlight with her 31-year-old boyfriend, Jeff Coby.

Pippen's birthday celebrations began at the fine dining restaurant ORO Miami. She was pictured alongside Coby and her friends at the establishment. She sat beside her partner while cutting her birthday cake.

The party then shifted to Club E11even, where the birthday girl enjoyed a glamorous night. In the club, cutouts of Pippen were visible across the dance floor, while dancers and drinks were a theme of the night. The Real Housewives of Miami star was seen enjoying herself with her partner, who is 20 years younger.

Larsa Pippen shares glimpses of her glitzy birthday bash alongside Jeff Coby (Source: Larsa Pippen/Instagram)

Coby was a former member of the Columbia Lions basketball team and went undrafted in the 2017 NBA draft. He continued his professional career in Spain before returning to play in the G League for a single season. The 31-year-old is currently a free agent.

The duo debuted their relationship to the public during a screening of The Accountant 2 in Los Angeles in April and have since appeared publicly on multiple occasions.

Jeff Coby makes a front row appearance on Andy Cohen's show while professing his love for Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen and Jeff Coby have been official for over seven months and made an appearance on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" show on June 26.

Pippen, who appeared as a guest during the episode, was accompanied by Coby, who took a front row seat. Cohen acknowledged his presence and asked him to profess his love for Larsa.

"She's just one of the best humans I have ever met in my life and she's so sweet, intelligent, caring, what's there not to love about her?" he said.

Continuing to speak about their relationship, the host further questioned Pippen on her newfound love and asked her if the two would get married.

"I think so ... I found my twin," Pippen said.

Despite their relationship being in its infancy, this isn't the first time the couple has mentioned tying the knot. In April, Coby claimed the duo would get married in November.

