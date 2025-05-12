Larsa Pippen honors her journey as a mother in emotional tribute to Scotty Pippen, Sophia & Justin Pippen

On Mother's Day, Larsa Pippen honored her journey as a mother in emotional tributes to Scotty Pippen Jr. and her other children. On Sunday, Chicago Bulls legend Scotty Pippen's wife shared pictures with her children on her Instagram stories.

Ad

"My whole heart," the caption read.

Larsa shares pictures with her children on her IG story. (Credits: @larsapippen/Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The first story featured an image of Larsa Pippen standing beside her eldest son, Scotty Jr., and her daughter, Sophia Pippen. The following story featured a picture of the reality TV star with her second son, Justin, while the last tribute was an image of Larsa with her third son, Preston.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Larsa married NBA legend Scottie Pippen in 1997. The couple was among the basketball community's most popular relationships before they divorced in 2021.

They share four children. Their eldest son, Scotty Jr., is playing for the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA. Their second son, Preston, is breaking out in the music industry, while their third son, Justin, is playing for the Michigan Wolverines.

While Larsa's sons have followed in their father's footsteps in basketball, her daughter Sophia chose a different career path that leans more on her mother's side.

Ad

"So proud of you": Larsa Pippen responds to daughter Sophia Pippen's Mother's Day wishes with love

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife was not the only one to express her love for her children on the occasion of Mother's Day. The reality TV star's daughter, Sophia Pippen, returned the love and gave a tribute to her mother on her Instagram story.

Ad

On Sunday, Sophia shared a picture featuring her and Larsa Pippen standing on the beach in swimsuits.

"Happy Mother’s Day to my best friend. Thank you for everything. I love you."

Larsa reshared her daughter's story and accompanied it with a caption:

"Love u so much, I’m so proud of you baby"

Larsa Pippen shares her daughter's Mother's Day wish. (Credits: @larsapippen/Instagram)

Sophia grew to follow in her mother's footsteps, as she navigates the world of fashion and modelling. She has already started to make a name for herself and bagged collaborations with brands like Oscar de la Renta.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More