Larsa Pippen justifies $2.5K monthly allowance for daughter, cites deal with $1,400,000,000 brand

Larsa Pippen made headlines with her comments on the reunion episode and season finale of “The Real Housewives of Miami.” The ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen shocked viewers when she said she gives her daughter, Sophia, $2.5K per month in allowance.

The 49-year-old reality star gave up the details when asked a viewer-submitted question from Andy Cohen regarding her daughter’s allowance. She added that Sophia has deals with brands like Oscar de la Renta, a company worth $1.4 billion.

"You guys understand, like, L.A. is super expensive," Larsa Pippen said. "So, like, after school, she orders food or Uber or, like, you know, buys presents for her friends' birthdays. And Sophia makes money. You know, I have a deal with Fashion Nova, and they gave her a deal, and she was the face for Oscar de la Renta."

Some of Pippen’s castmates backed her up as a good mother. Others including Cohen, the show's host, said they were cautious about giving that much money to a teenager. Pippen often posts photos with Sophia.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are back together

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan appeared on the reunion for the reality show “The Traitors” after rumors swirled that their relationship was over. Jordan was also on the reunion episode of “The Real Housewives of Miami” to support Pippen.

Andy Cohen hosts both shows. During the reunion episode of “The Traitors,” he asked Pippen if the two were back together after unfollowing each other on Instagram.

"We're like working on our problems and I feel like now, we're communicating better and we're in a better place," Pippen said.

Jordan also offered his perspective regarding their relationship.

"I think just hit like a little speed bump," Jordan said. "We were moving 100mph. We hit a speed bump and needed to kind of reset, regroup and kind of talk through some stuff, but we're doing fine now."

So, the reality and tabloid-magnet couple are back together and will be around in the news a bit longer.