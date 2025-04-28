  • home icon
  Larsa Pippen puts on loved-up display with her new boyfriend Jeff Coby as they share a kiss during cozy night out

Larsa Pippen puts on loved-up display with her new boyfriend Jeff Coby as they share a kiss during cozy night out

By Sameer Khan
Modified Apr 28, 2025 10:34 GMT
Larsa Pippen puts on loved-up display with her new boyfriend Jeff Coby
Larsa Pippen puts on loved-up display with her new boyfriend Jeff Coby (Credits: Instagram/@larsapippen)

Larsa Pippen put on a loved-up display with her new boyfriend Jeff Coby after the two were spotted enjoying a cozy night out. Pippen took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a video of her snuggling up to Coby. The two could even be seen sharing a kiss at the Bacara Club in Miami.

Check out her story below:

Larsa Pippen reposted Jeff Coby's story on Instagram
Larsa Pippen reposted Jeff Coby's story on Instagram

Pippen's new boyfriend, Jeff Coby, is a graduate from the University of Columbia and a former professional basketball player. Coby has had stints in the Spanish basketball league and also played with the Haitian national team.

His skills helped him land a deal with the New York Knicks in 2018. Unfortunately, that was the extent of Coby's NBA career, as we never got to see him in the big league again. Coby's LinkedIn reveals that he was part of the Yamaguchi Pats Five, a third division basketball team based in Japan. However, the team's website doesn't currently place him on the roster, as his last season with the team was in 2022-23.

Jeff Coby is only Larsa's second boyfriend following her very public breakup with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan. Before that, Larsa was married to Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen. The couple filed for divorce in 2016 but tried to reconcile. Larsa's divorce from Scottie wasn't finalized till 2021.

"I'm so proud of my son": Larsa Pippen and ex-husband Scottie share heartfelt message for son Scotty Pippen Jr.

Both Larsa Pippen and her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for their son, Scotty. Pippen Jr. reached the playoffs with the Memphis Grizzlies, but his joy was short-lived as Memphis was swept by OKC in the first round.

After he was eliminated, Pippen Jr.'s parents took to IG to share a message for him.

"I’m so proud of my son @spippenjr. He’s one of the best point guards in the league! You had a great season my love,” Larsa wrote.
"You didn’t just show up. You showed out. Legacy isn’t inherited... it’s built. Proud of you, son. @spippenjr," Scottie wrote.
Check out their messages below:

Larsa Pippen's message to son, Scotty Pippen Jr.
Larsa Pippen's message to son, Scotty Pippen Jr.

Pippen Jr. recorded 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game through his first four playoff games. It'll be interesting to see what he has in store for us next season.

