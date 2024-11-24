Larsa Pippen reacts on her "love" Scotty Pippen Jr.'s 30-point explosion against Scottie Pippen's former team 

Scottie Pippen's ex, Larsa Pippen, was hyped after their son, Scotty Pippen Jr., dropped a career-high 30 points against the Chicago Bulls. The Pippens have plenty of history with the franchise after Scottie played a key role in the team's six championships spread across two three-peats.

Scotty gave the family enough to reminisce about after a decisive performance like that. Larsa hailed his exploits in three words on her Instagram story, saying:

"Congrats my love"

Larsa Pippen's IG story

Scotty Pippen Jr. dropped a 30-point double-double, adding 10 assists to his box score. He shot an impressive 13 of 17 and 3 of 6 from deep. The Grizzlies won the contest 142-131. Pippen Jr. made his eighth start this season after Ja Morant was ruled out again with a hip injury. It was the third-year guard's fifth double-double in 17 games.

Scottie and Larsa's oldest son hit the ground running over the past year after initially signing a two-way deal with Memphis. He earned his first NBA standard contract this year. Pippen Jr. struggled in his first season with the Lakers after sporadic playing time and a lack of opportunities.

Larsa Pippen was hyped after son Scotty Pippen Jr. created history with Scottie Pippen

Larsa Pippen was hyped after Scotty Pippen Jr. and Scottie Pippen created NBA history on Nov. 8 as the first father-son duo to record triple-doubles. Scotty achieved the feat against the Washington Wizards as he tallied 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in a 128-104 win.

Larsa shared a story of a viral post mentioning the father-son duo's record on her Instagram. She tagged both on it.

Larsa Pippen's IG story

Larsa also shared a fire emoji reaction on another post's comments section.

Larsa Pippen frequently gives shout-outs to her son on her Instagram. After all, he's having a tremendous season.

Pippen Jr. has earned himself a rotation spot with Memphis. He's earned the staff's trust to run the team's offense in Ja Morant's absence as a starter, and he's done that efficiently.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 17 games, playing 26.0 minutes a night. He is shooting on 49/40/78 splits.

