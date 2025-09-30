Larsa Pippen rocks Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa jersey as she enjoys NFL date night with boyfriend Jeff Cobby

Larsa Pippen was present at the Hard Rock Stadium on Monday for the Miami Dolphins game against the New York Jets. She wore a Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa jersey as she enjoyed an NFL date night with her boyfriend, Jeff Cobby.

She shared images on her Instagram Story.

Larsa Pippen at Miami Dolphin vs. New York Jets game (Photo: Instagram @larsapippen)

Larsa Pippen in the company of boyfriend Jeff Cobby and friends (Photo: Instagram @larsapippen)

The Dolphins won the Jets 27-21, for their first win of the season. They led the game from start to finish. The game saw an unfortunate knee injury to Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, with reports indicating that he tore his ACL.

Larsa Pippen began dating Jeff Coby in early 2025 and made their relationship public around April 2025, making red-carpet appearances together. She has described the relationship as very normal and easy.

They reportedly spend much time together and have been effectively living under the same roof. Her children have reportedly embraced Coby, particularly Scotty Jr. They've both had conversations about engagement, with Coby jokingly telling a reporter that he's getting married to her in November.

She was previously with Marcus Jordan, where their relationship was on-and-off before it ended definitively in 2024. Pippen spoke about dating a 47-year old NBA coach before she linked up with Jeff Coby.

Larsa Pippen on her friendship with RHOM castmate Lisa Hochstein

Larsa Pippen in an exclusive interview with Page Six on Sept. 24, shared details of her relationship with fellow cast member on the Real Housewives of Miami, Lisa Hochstein. Fans noticed a strain in their relationship during season 7.

“When we left the reunion, I felt like we were in a better place,” Pippen exclusively tells Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea.” But then when I was looking on social media and my friends would send me clips of … things that Lisa was liking or commenting, it just was kind of hurtful because I’m like, I feel like we got to a better place. And it’s like, just let it go. Just let it go.”

Their rift began when Pippen was disappointed that Hochstein delayed unfollowing her ex, Marcus Jordan on social media. At the time, he was actively dissing her on social media, so she got hurt that her close friend still kept her as a friend on her social media.

