Larsa Pippen says Scotty Pippen Jr. is more affected by her fame than her other children

Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, said her son, Scotty Pippen Jr., is more affected by her fame than her other children. Pippen shares four children with her NBA legend ex-husband: Scotty (24), Preston Pippen (22), Justin Pippen (19) and Sophia Pippen (16).
Having been married to the Chicago Bulls legend for more than a decade and starring in the Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa has amassed quite an online following. She has previously dated Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus, and was rumored to be with Malik Beasley.
According to Larsa, Scotty, who plays in the NBA, is the one affected the most by her extensively covered public life.
“I feel like it's harder for Scotty that's in the NBA," she said. "The other ones are okay, but like Scotty being in the NBA like you know if I say crazy things on TV he's like oh my god did you have to say that? He's like what are you saying? What are you doing? I'm like oh I didn't mean it like that. It came off like that.” (10:45)
Pippen Jr.’s mother was rumored to be dating Malik Beasley back when the two were teammates on the LA Lakers. Beasley is now an unrestricted free agent and is under investigation for betting. Meanwhile, Pippen Jr. has come to life with the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 2024-25.
Larsa Pippen celebrates 51st birthday with new boyfriend, Jeff Coby
Larsa Pippen celebrated her 51st birthday at ORO Miami with her new boyfriend, Jeff Coby, on Sunday. She shared pictures from the party on her Instagram, showing her daughter, Sophia Pippen, friends and Coby partying together.
Pippen and Coby started dating earlier this year and made their relationship public on the red carpet of The Accountant 2. Pippen has shared multiple photographs with Coby on Instagram and has also openly spoken about him during interviews and on talk shows.
This marks her second relationship since her divorce from NBA legend Scottie Pippen in 2021. She was previously in a relationship with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus.
