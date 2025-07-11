Larsa Pippen says Scotty Pippen Jr. is more affected by her fame than her other children

Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, said her son, Scotty Pippen Jr., is more affected by her fame than her other children. Pippen shares four children with her NBA legend ex-husband: Scotty (24), Preston Pippen (22), Justin Pippen (19) and Sophia Pippen (16).

Ad

Having been married to the Chicago Bulls legend for more than a decade and starring in the Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa has amassed quite an online following. She has previously dated Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus, and was rumored to be with Malik Beasley.

According to Larsa, Scotty, who plays in the NBA, is the one affected the most by her extensively covered public life.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I feel like it's harder for Scotty that's in the NBA," she said. "The other ones are okay, but like Scotty being in the NBA like you know if I say crazy things on TV he's like oh my god did you have to say that? He's like what are you saying? What are you doing? I'm like oh I didn't mean it like that. It came off like that.” (10:45)

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Pippen Jr.’s mother was rumored to be dating Malik Beasley back when the two were teammates on the LA Lakers. Beasley is now an unrestricted free agent and is under investigation for betting. Meanwhile, Pippen Jr. has come to life with the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 2024-25.

Larsa Pippen celebrates 51st birthday with new boyfriend, Jeff Coby

Larsa Pippen celebrated her 51st birthday at ORO Miami with her new boyfriend, Jeff Coby, on Sunday. She shared pictures from the party on her Instagram, showing her daughter, Sophia Pippen, friends and Coby partying together.

Ad

Ad

Pippen and Coby started dating earlier this year and made their relationship public on the red carpet of The Accountant 2. Pippen has shared multiple photographs with Coby on Instagram and has also openly spoken about him during interviews and on talk shows.

This marks her second relationship since her divorce from NBA legend Scottie Pippen in 2021. She was previously in a relationship with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More