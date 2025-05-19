Larsa Pippen sends love to Diddy’s twin daughters as they celebrate major event

On Sunday, reality television star Larsa Pippen expressed her affection for rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' twin daughters as they celebrated their high school prom. The twins shared glimpses of their special night on social media, attending the event with their respective dates. Pippen joined in the comments on their post, showing love for the girls.
The twins Jessie and D’Lila posted images of their prom on their joint Instagram handle, as they shared three different posts. Pippen was seen commenting on the post featuring Jessie and her date, which was captioned with a five-word title:
"His and Hers ❤️ Prom ‘25"
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Larsa Pippen dropped two heart emojis, showing love on their special night.
"❤️❤️," she commented.
D'Lila and her partner, who were awarded the Prom King and Queen, had a post solely dedicated to themselves on their account.
"2k25 Prom King and Queen -D’Lila & Emmitt❣️" the caption read.
Both D'Lila and Jessie's dates are aspiring hoopers. The latter was spotted with Bryce Coefield, a former Sierra Canyon player. He has reportedly committed to Cal State Fullerton for the upcoming collegiate season. On the other hand, D'Lila's date, Emmitt Claiborne, is currently the captain of the La Salle Lancers team.
The sisters also posted a series of images before their prom as they posed together in their outfits. This post also featured their brother Christian Combs.
"❤️Prom ‘25 ❤️," they captioned the post.
The twin sisters were seen matching outfits as they donned a shiny red off-the-shoulder gown. The duo was also spotted wearing pink nail extensions, which they showed off in one of the posts.
Larsa Pippen reunites with ex-husband Scottie Pippen for their son's special occasion
Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen was seen alongside his ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, for their son's special occasion. The former couple, who have four children from their marriage, were spotted together at the second eldest son, Preston's graduation.
The Real Housewives of Miami star shared an image of her son on her story, congratulating him on his career milestone.
"So proud of you my love @prestonpippen," she wrote.
The picture featured Scottie Pippen posing in one corner while Larsa stood at the opposite end. Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. was also present in the picture alongside his two younger brothers and sister.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for