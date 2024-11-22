Larsa Pippen shares 2-word reaction as she catches son Justin Pippen's maiden Michigan points from afar

Larsa Pippen watched her son Justin Pippen play his third game as a Michigan Wolverine on Thursday. She wasn't in attendance at Crisler Center but watched the game from afar, supporting the young guard.

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife shared an Instagram story watching the game on TV, adding a two-word message to support the young guard.

"Let's go @justinpippen," she captioned the post.

@larsapippen - Instagram story

Michigan (4-1) secured an easy 72-49 win at home against the Tarleton State Texans (1-5). Pippen played seven minutes, scored two points and grabbed one rebound. On Monday, he clocked in 13 minutes against the Miami (OH) RedHawks and recorded a block.

A 6-foot-3 freshman, Justin Pippen is only taking his first steps in college. He committed to one of the most iconic programs in the NCAA, meaning that he'll have to fight extra hard to earn a spot in the rotation.

In his senior year at Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA), he averaged 16.5 points, 4.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. Pippen has the blueprint to make it to the NBA. His father was one of the best players to set foot on an NBA court, and his brother Scotty Pippen Jr. is trying to create his own path.

Larsa Pippen's older son, Justin Pippen's brother made history with the Memphis Grizzlies

While Justin Pippen is trying to become a reliable player for the Wolverines, his brother Scotty Pippen Jr. is trying to make the most of his second stop in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies.

After playing only six games with the LA Lakers in the 2022-23 season, Pippen found his way to Memphis, where he's played at a much better level, becoming a solid player for a dangerous team keen to make noise in the Western Conference.

On Nov. 8, Scotty and his dad became the first father-son duo to record triple-doubles in the NBA since Dolph Schayes and Danny Schayes. In a 128-104 win over the Washington Wizards, Pippen tallied 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Grizzlies (9-7) rank seventh in the Western Conference standings, performing much better than they did at this point last season. Pippen has proven a terrific addition to this team, as he keeps improving his game.

