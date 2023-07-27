Las Vegas Aces’ Riquna Williams charged with 5 different counts: All you need to know

Riquna Williams was banned from her team after being arrested Tuesday for a domestic violence incident involving her spouse. Williams is a veteran member of the Las Vegas Aces.

Williams has been charged with five felony counts: Three counts of strangulation, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of coercion with the threat of physical force.

(Via @Outkick ) Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with three counts of strangulation, one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one felony count of coercion(Via @Outkick ) pic.twitter.com/ApLCLbussD

Riquna Williams also faces four misdemeanor domestic battery charges. She was released without bail less than 24 hours after her arrest. She cannot contact her spouse and has been obliged to complete an alcohol monitoring course. She is due to appear in court on August 2.

Wlliams is banned from all team activities with the Aces. The team is investigating the details of the legal incident as the authorities do the same. The WNBA also said they were gathering further details surrounding the incident.

The Aces condemned domestic violence of any kind in their statement on the incident. There was no report on how long Riquna Williams may be banned from the team.

