LASIK trolls NBA & WNBA referees by offering free eye surgeries, but influences fans instead

One of the most criticized parts of the NBA and WNBA is the officiating, with fans pointing fingers at referees. LASIK, the company that provides eye surgery, has offered officials an opportunity to get the procedure free. Fans can nominate
Being a referee is one of the hardest jobs in sports. However, the paying masses want accountability when an official makes a wrong call or misses one in an important part of the game.
According to Front Office Sports, LASIK has offered officials across leagues like the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS and NWSL free eye surgery. More than 10 referees have accepted the offer worth around $5,000, though information on which officials underwent the procedure is unknown.
The report added that LASIK has continuously trolled referees on social media as part of their campaign. It's all fun and games, and officials are not offended by it, though their respective unions declined to comment about the eye surgery offering.
Fans usually tag LASIK on social media when a referee misses a call. They want them to have surgery to be better, and it got to a point where the company now gives a $1,000 discount on fans who can convince an official to get the procedure.
While the trolling remained entertaining, it's a legitimate marketing campaign. Fans who saw their posts on social media ended up getting the surgery.
Missed calls haunted multiple NBA first-round games
Several missed calls have altered games in this year's NBA playoffs, with referees admitting their mistakes after the games. The Detroit Pistons could have won Game 4 of their series against the New York Knicks if Josh Hart was called for a foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.
Jaden McDaniels wasn't called for a foul when he tripped Luka Doncic late in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the first-round series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Lakers. It may or may not have altered the outcome of the series, but it was still a missed call in an important game.
Golden State Warriors fans are continuously calling out referees for not giving Steph Curry a fair whistle. The Houston Rockets have been very physical on Curry, who usually doesn't get the calls since he doesn't sell them most of the time.
Draymond Green was even critical of the officiating after Game 6 of their first-round matchup against the Rockets. He asked them to call a three-second violation fairly, specifically Steven Adams, who has been the difference-maker in their series.
