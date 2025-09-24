"Last 15 years corporations sucked the fun out of everything": Fans nostalgic as T'Wolves & Sixers bring back classic jerseys ahead of 2025-26 season

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers turned back the clock with their retro-themed 2025-26 jerseys. T'Wolves star Anthony Edwards and Sixers star Joel Embiid showed off the new jerseys in the pictures. The fans got nostalgic over the designs and flooded the comments section with their opinions.One Minnesota fan appreciated the jersey designs of the previous era and criticized the minimalist design language.&quot;All these teams going back to 90’s and early 2000’s era jerseys tells you how trash the creativity is the last 15 years in every industry. These corporations sucked the fun out of everything. Glad it’s reverting back. Enough with this minimalist bullsh*t,&quot; the fan commented.Frantz @LSN_FrantzLINKAll these teams going back to 90’s and early 2000’s era jerseys tells you how trash the creativity is the last 15 years in every industry. These corporations sucked the fun out of everything. Glad it’s reverting back. Enough with this minimalist bullshit.&quot;Naz Reid trees jersey gonna be 10/10,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Put these in the dictionary next to the word Aura 😮‍💨&quot; another fan said.A few Sixers fans shared a similar nostalgic sentiment under the 76ers post's comment section.Philadelphia 76ers @sixersLINKhow we feelin' about these? @cryptocom&quot;Nostalgia overload,&quot; one fan said.Thundertaker25 @Thundertaker25LINKNostalgia overload&quot;Ya’ll getting more players in free agency off these alone lol,&quot; another fan said.&quot;I grew up with these jerseys. Please please please keep using them after this season,&quot; another fan said.Exploring T'Wolves and Sixers' 2025-26 preseason scheduleThe Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers have released their preseason schedule, and the fans can look forward to some exciting matchups.Philadelphia is running a smaller preseason schedule with only four matchups. However, their schedule will take NBA basketball to the Middle East for the first two matchups. The 76ers will take on the New York Knicks in the first two games scheduled on Oct. 2 and Oct. 4. The matches will be held at the Etihad Stadium in Abu Dhabi.The remaining games, one against the Orlando Magic and one against Minnesota, are scheduled to be played in Philadelphia on Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, respectively. On the other hand, the Timberwolves have a jam-packed preseason schedule.They will start their routine on Oct. 5 with an exhibition game against the Denver Nuggets, scheduled to be played at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Next, they will host the Indiana Pacers at home on October 8 and then take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.Their last preseason home game will be against the Guangzhou Long-Lions, a team from the Chinese Basketball Association. The game is scheduled for Oct. 14, after which the Timberwolves will hit the road to face the Chicago Bulls and the Sixers at their home turf on Oct. 17 and Oct. 18, respectively.