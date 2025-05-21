"Last player that came to MSG in timbs tore his Achilles": Fans erupt as Tyrese Haliburton channels NYC swagger before ECF showdown

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is ready for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Haliburton arrived at Madison Square Garden to prepare for the start of their best-of-seven series against the New York Knicks. The All-Star guard channeled his inner New Yorker with his outfit.

Ad

Haliburton put on a classy New Yorker look of a white shirt, a leather jacket, a pair of jeans and a baseball cap. To top it off, he wore Timberland boots as he entered the arena.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) noticed his outfit and talked about it on the social media platform.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Last player that came to MSG in timbs tore his Achilles," a fan said.

The fan pointed out that Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum previously wore a pair of Timberland boots. He had the boots before suffering a devastating torn Achilles injury in Game 3 against the New York Knicks during the East semifinals.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Bro you can dress normal no need to dress like you from newyork wear a dress like you normally do," another fan commented.

"Tatum just did the same thing…" one fan said.

Other fans loved Haliburton's look.

"Hali's always got that swagger! Can't wait to see him light up MSG. Game 1 is going to be epic! 🔥🏀" a fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Nah where he get them Roc jeans? I need the shiny denim suit," another fan commented.

"AYE He DISRESPECTFUL pulling up in the ROC A WEAR jeans and Tim’s tho!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 A I f**k wit Hali now bruh! 😂😂😂😂," one fan posted.

Fans are excited to see Haliburton take on the Knicks.

ESPN reporter expects Tyrese Haliburton to troll Knicks fans

Tyrese Haliburton has been the villain for the teams the Pacers have faced since leading the team to the postseason last year. The star guard has emerged as one of the best showrunners in the league with his ability to play big and become a leader.

Ad

Throughout all that, he has enjoyed trolling the opposing teams' fan bases. For his upcoming series against the Knicks, ESPN's Jamal Collier expects the same from Haliburton.

"For Tyrese Haliburton, [this is] a chance to troll the Knicks fans," Collier said. "He really enjoys that... Haliburton has enjoyed trolling and really becoming the enemy of a lot of fans throughout these playoffs, throughout the last two runs for the Pacers. I think he really relishes that."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Haliburton has played well for Indiana in these playoffs. Through 10 games, he's averaged 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists.

He'll play at the Mecca of basketball and fans expect him to show up big time for the Pacers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More