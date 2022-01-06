"Last stretch has not been great and even to my standards" - Steph Curry reflects on his run of back-to-back poor games

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors is well aware of the ongoing slump he is in and what the team expects from him. Curry has had back-to-back poor games against the Miami Heat and now the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors are still first in the Western Conference with a 29-8 record, mainly due to their superstar pumping life back into the franchise. But in the last two games, Curry has endured bad nights.

He shot a poor 17.6% from the field and 10% from beyond the arc in a win against the Miami Heat. Against the Dallas Mavericks, Steph struggled to get going once again, shooting only 20.8% from the field and 11.1% from beyond the arc.

The Dallas Mavericks won the fixture 99-82, on a special night as Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey was retired.

Steph Curry is known to cover up for bad shooting nights in other areas, with playmaking being one of them. In both the games, he had nine and 10 assists respectively, trying to keep his teammates going despite shooting poorly himself.

However, when asked about the slump in his performance, Steph Curry responded, saying:

“It’s body of work – over the course of this year it’s been pretty solid. Last stretch has not been great and even to my standards. So, you just gotta stick to the program.”

In the last two games, Curry has recorded a combined 23 points and missed 17 three-pointers. But, let’s not forget that he has shot six or more three-pointers in 15 games so far. Thirty-four games into the season, he has already made more than half the three-pointers he made last season.

It is only a matter of time before he shakes this off and gets back to the red-hot performance he displayed previously this season. Steph Curry went on to add:

“[I have] Never been reactive in terms of, you know a tough shooting night or whatever, same process. Just understand the big picture of what we’re trying to do, what I’m trying to do and it will come around. So, it’s just hard to remind yourself of that in the middle of a game like tonight.”

Steph Curry has the ability to impact games even on poor shooting nights

Steph Curry’s recent comments are reminiscent of Steve Kerr’s words of encouragement to him back in the 2017 Playoffs. Curry endured a poor shooting night, but contributed in other areas, including raising the tempo of the game.

Kerr brought to light that shooting and contribution don’t always tie up with each other, saying:

“Here’s what I’m going to show you. That’s your shooting totals, that’s your plus/minus, alright. So, its not always tied together. You’re doing great stuff out there; the tempo is so different when you’re out there. Everything you generate for us is so positive, you’re doing great. Carry on my son.”

In one of the games against the Utah Jazz, Steph Curry shot only 30% from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc. But he was active throughout the game and recorded a plus/minus of +17, logging 23 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Golden State Warriors won the game by a 11-point margin and Curry picked up his performance in the following game to help his side complete a series sweep.

The Golden State Warriors will face the New Orleans Pelicans in a road game in their next fixture as Steph Curry looks to bounce back. Apart from that, with Klay Thompson close to a return, the Warriors' goal will be to go all the way and bid for another championship.

Steph Curry has reassured Golden State Warriors fans that there is nothing to worry about. They will also hope their star returns to full tilt as soon as possible.

