"Last time I checked, he doesn't": Magic Johnson shuts down Steph Curry's greatest PG talk with facts

The greatest point guard of all time debate between Steph Curry and Magic Johnson has gotten more intense in recent weeks. Curry, in an appearance on “Gil’s Arena,” called himself the best to play that position. Some players have already labeled Curry the same since he won his fourth championship and his first NBA Finals MVP in 2022.

Many others, which isn’t a surprise, don’t share Curry’s claims. Michael Jordan texted ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith to refute the said assertion and called Johnson the GOAT PG. The LA Lakers icon had remained mum on the subject until his interview with Zach Gelb.

Here’s what the “Showtime Lakers” point guard had to say about his case:

"If he got more than 5 [NBA] championships, if he got more than 3 Finals MVPs and 3 league MVPs, then he's the greatest is he? ...But the last time I checked, he doesn't."

Magic Johnson proceeded to name several regular season and postseason categories where he is the all-time career leader. Jordan, when he texted Smith, emphasized Johnson’s five championships as a big part of the argument for Johnson’s GOAT PG case.

Steph Curry may match or even surpass Johnson’s biggest team and individual accolades before he retires. Until then, one of NBA history’s most flamboyant players will not concede that throne.

The GOAT PG debate will only get more heated if Steph Curry ties Magic Johnson’s championship haul

Steph Curry is one championship shy of Magic Johnson’s title haul. Curry has lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy four times and is looking to add at least one before retiring. There is also a big chance that he gets another NBA Finals MVP award if the Golden State Warriors achieve the feat. If and when those happen, expect the GOAT PG debate to get even more heated.

The Dubs added Chris Paul after letting go of Jordan Poole. It seems like the Warriors are going to ride with their veterans until they fall off. Golden State will always be legit title contenders if they are healthy. The road to another championship, though, might be more difficult than past seasons.

The defending champions Denver Nuggets aren’t going anywhere. They may even have improved following their title romp. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope might be the best starting unit in the entire NBA.

The LA Lakers have also retooled. They are a deeper, stronger and more well-balanced team than the one that bounced off the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs last season. LeBron James is tied with Steph Curry with four championships. “King James” would want to reach five before his rivals from the Bay Area can get there.

The title favorites may not even come from the Dubs’ conference. That label may fall on the Milwaukee Bucks after they acquired Damian Lillard to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Magic Johnson and basketball fans will be excitedly waiting to see if Steph Curry gets that coveted fifth championship.