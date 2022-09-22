“Last time I saw the great leader that LeBron is, he led the Lakers... to a 33-49” - Skip Bayless disapproves LeBron James being ranked higher than Kawhi Leonard in player rankings due to Lakers' 2021-22 season

Veteran analyst Skip Bayless has disagreed with LeBron James being ranked higher than Kawhi Leonard in ESPN's NBA player rankings. ESPN's list placed James at #7, while Leonard is just behind him at #8.

Bayless pointed to the LA Lakers' dismal 2021-22 season record to support his opinion. While debating James' ranking with co-panelist Shannon Sharpe on Fox Sports' 'Undisputed,' Bayless had this to say about James and the Lakers:

"Well, Kawhi is back. He should be seventh on this list, and LeBron should be eighth because the last time I saw the great leader that LeBron is, he led the Lakers or the Fakers last year to a 33-49 and missed the play-in tournament."

"You should be relieved that LeBron is as high as 7 on this list. LeBron led the Fakers to a 33-49 record and they missed the Play-In Tournament. With LeBron on your team, how do you do that?" @RealSkipBayless on LeBron not ranked in the Top 5 in latest NBA Top 100 rankings:"You should be relieved that LeBron is as high as 7 on this list. LeBron led the Fakers to a 33-49 record and they missed the Play-In Tournament. With LeBron on your team, how do you do that?" .@RealSkipBayless on LeBron not ranked in the Top 5 in latest NBA Top 100 rankings: "You should be relieved that LeBron is as high as 7 on this list. LeBron led the Fakers to a 33-49 record and they missed the Play-In Tournament. With LeBron on your team, how do you do that?" https://t.co/RGrn9rbzEg

LeBron James endured arguably the most disappointing season of his NBA career last time around.

The LA Lakers came into the season as one of the heavy favorites to win the championship. They added Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, among others, to bolster their hopes of returning to the finals.

However, the team was plagued with chemistry issues, particularly between their three superstars, and injuries to James and Anthony Davis. "King James" managed to produce a 30.0 PPG season, but it wasn't enough as the Lakers had to settle for the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Dave McMenamin @mcten The Lakers, picked by Vegas to win 52.5 games, end the season 33-49 - a final win in DEN offering respite from a painful campaign. LeBron, Westbrook and Rob Pelinka are all slated to speak to reporters Monday as part of exit interviews. There will be plenty of questions to answer The Lakers, picked by Vegas to win 52.5 games, end the season 33-49 - a final win in DEN offering respite from a painful campaign. LeBron, Westbrook and Rob Pelinka are all slated to speak to reporters Monday as part of exit interviews. There will be plenty of questions to answer

LeBron James' Lakers and Kawhi Leonard's Clippers could face off in the early stages of the playoffs

With Kawhi Leonard returning after a season-long injury layoff, the LA Clippers will be able to battle the LA Lakers at full strength for the first time in a while.

Leonard and Paul George joining the Clippers and Anthony Davis' signing with the Lakers made the crosstown rivalry an anticipated battle. However, it has been a largely one-sided rivalry so far, with the Clippers dominating their LA rivals in recent times.

This is wild: the Clippers have beat the Lakers 30 of the last 37 times they’ve played. This is wild: the Clippers have beat the Lakers 30 of the last 37 times they’ve played.😳 https://t.co/Iad5XDjD0Y

It's worth noting that the two teams are yet to meet in the playoffs. It was a legitimate prospect in the 'Bubble' during the 2020 playoffs, but the Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead in the conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets.

Both teams from LA will lock horns on October 20 in the upcoming season and are expected to be at full strength.

Yikes. 🤯 The Clippers have now won SIX straight over the Lakers. Yikes. 🤯 https://t.co/dReeONl2SC

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will be eager to avenge their regular-season series sweep from last campaign. The Clippers achieved the feat without their superstars in Leonard and George, so it was a tough pill to swallow for the Purple and Gold.

The Clippers are in a better position to win again. Ty Lue's men are also highly favored to make an NBA Finals debut thanks to their incredible squad depth. Meanwhile, the Lakers are projected to be a play-in tournament team again.

If they advance beyond the play-in, there is a legitimate chance of them meeting the Clippers in the early stages of the playoffs.

takes a closer look: There isn’t another team in the league that boasts the kind of depth and quality the Clippers have.But how deep is too deep? @LawMurrayTheNU takes a closer look: theathletic.com/3614061/?souyr… There isn’t another team in the league that boasts the kind of depth and quality the Clippers have.But how deep is too deep?@LawMurrayTheNU takes a closer look: theathletic.com/3614061/?souyr… https://t.co/RDh6k12Wx9

Things could get interesting at that stage despite the lopsided recent history between the two franchises. Beating a LeBron James team in the playoffs is no cakewalk, so the Clippers will have their task cut out if they meet the Lakers in the next postseason.

