"Last time he tweeted, he cost the NBA a billion dollars" - Ty Lue drops a savage response about top Eastern Conference GM

Ty Lue and Daryl Morey have been going at it since their teams played Friday. After the Philadelphia 76ers won 112-97, Lue, the LA Clippers coach, chalked it up to Philly’s ability to get to the free-throw line. As a result, Morey, the 76ers president, took to Twitter to clap back at Lue’s postgame comments.
Ty Lue drops a savage response to Daryl Morey
Ty Lue then blasted Daryl Morey for choosing to use Twitter for his message:
“Last time he tweeted, he cost the NBA a billion dollars.”
Lue talked about the scoring abilities of Philadelphia's James Harden and Joel Embiid (below). Lue discounted the greatness of both by saying that the only reason they score so much is because of their ability to get to the free-throw line.
Lue said:
“Embiid is No. 1 in the league from the free-throw line, and James is No. 3. So, I think it said, if you take away their free throws, neither of those guys would be in the top 10 in scoring. So, that just tells you how much they’re getting to the free-throw line.”
Morey comes to defend Harden and Embiid
In Morey’s defense of his players (below), he said the only reason Embiid and Harden go to the line so often is because defenses can't stop them. Morey essentially said that Harden and Embiid were playing too well for the Clippers to stop them, so they started fouling them instead.
Lue’s savage response for Morey’s choice of medium in joining the conversation was in fact a large dig.
The situation in mention, where Morey “cost the NBA a billion dollars” was when Morey sent out a tweet in October 2019 in support of people standing up for their freedoms in China. NBA commissioner Adam Silver corrected the amount to be $400 million, rather than $1 billion, but $1 billion is just so much snappier of a line.
In any case, Lue has a point that the rest of the league should definitely note. Embiid ranks No. 1 in free throws attempted and made per game, and Harden ranks No. 3 in both of the same categories.
In Friday's game, Harden scored 29 points, making all of his free throws, while Embiid made 7 of 8 free throws while totaling 27 points. The 76ers shot 21-for-24 from the free-throw line. The Clippers went 21-for-25 at the free-throw line.