"Last year, he didn’t play back-to-backs" - Steve Kerr points out biggest question with Warriors' marquee $11,654,250 free agent signing

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr addressed their plans for Al Horford this upcoming season, including the number of games he's going to play. Horford signed a two-year, $11.7 million contract with the Warriors, with a player option for next season. Horford is also 39 years old and is among the oldest players in the NBA. He's coming off a solid season with the Boston Celtics, averaging 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 60 games. He didn't play in back-to-back games to preserve his body for the playoffs. Speaking to reporters before Sunday's preseason game against the LA Lakers, Kerr confirmed that they are going to follow Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla's handling of Horford, as per Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints. &quot;He looks great in camp,&quot; Kerr said. &quot;He's still got it for sure. I think the big question is how many games does he play. I talked to him the other day, last year, he didn't play back-to-backs. Joe would keep him out of certain games, on a whim, maybe during a hectic part of the schedule or the other team has a bunch of guys out. The four-time NBA champion coach added:&quot;We'll do the same thing. We have to preserve our older guys as best as we can and have them ready for the playoffs. That's the idea, but no question, he's still got it. He's an incredible player and a great fit for us.&quot; Based on Steve Kerr's comments about the Golden State Warriors' older players, Al Horford might not be the only one whose minutes will be monitored. Steph Curry is 37, Jimmy Butler is 36 and Draymond Green is 35. Steve Kerr uses small ball lineup in first Warriors preseason gameSteve Kerr uses small ball lineup in first Warriors preseason game. (Photo: IMAGN)The NBA is starting to embrace the big men again, with small ball lineups being used as adjustments and not a main point of the offense. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr mainly uses small ball, and it has led to four NBA championships. While Draymond Green doesn't want to play center anymore at the age of 35, Kerr stuck with his small ball starting lineup for their first preseason game. Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler III and Green started against the LA Lakers at the Chase Center. Nothing is set in stone since the regular season won't start until Oct. 22, so Kerr has a chance to tinker with his rotation. Al Horford came off the bench and looked like a great fit already in Golden State, as the Warriors beat the Lakers 111-103.