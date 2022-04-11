"Last year you get Steph and LeBron, this year you get KD and me" - Kyrie Irving on excitement around play-in tournament and teaming up with Kevin Durant

Kyrie Irving believes the creator of the play-in tournament will be happy to see how successful this format has been. He thinks that's the case because players of the caliber of himself, LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, have all been a part of it since its inception.

James and Curry went head-to-head in the Western Conference play-in game during the 2020-21 NBA season. This time, Irving and Durant will be teaming up against the Cavs in the Eastern Conference play-in game this campaign.

With such marquee stars being a part of this new pre-playoff format, the play-in tournament can indeed be called a success. Here's what Kyrie Irving had to say about it during a post-game interview on Sunday (via JER Sports Journal):

"I think somebody's in the back room, hip-hip hoorayin, whoever created the play-in tournament because last year you get Steph and LeBron and this year you get me and KD, going against the Cavs in the play-in game and then you know the Western Conference, Minnesota and the Clippers, so I guess somebody's in the backroom saying that this works."

The Brooklyn Nets will face the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs if they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first play-in game. If they lose, Kyrie Irving and Co. will be facing the winner of the ninth-tenth seed play-in game to achieve the eighth and final spot in the playoffs.

If they win that match, Brooklyn will take on the Eastern Conference leaders, Miami Heat, in the first round.

Kyrie Irving goes off in the season finale for the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving concluded the regular season on a high note for the Brooklyn Nets. The dynamic guard scored 35 points on 15 of 20 shooting against the Indiana Pacers to lead the Nets to a 134-126 win.

Irving has struggled in the past few games with his shooting efficiency. He has shot just 40% from the field across his last ten appearances. The Nets will be hoping he can continue to play to his potential and make a difference against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first play-in tournament game.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife “Kyrie Irving putting on a show!” “Kyrie Irving putting on a show!” https://t.co/ESwYGFLjPz

Brooklyn finished the regular season with a four-game winning streak. This momentum will be crucial for them heading into their play-in tournament game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Brooklyn Nets also managed to achieve a homecourt advantage in that tie as they finished with the seventh-best record in the East standings.

