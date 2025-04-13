"Laughing at the doubters": Fans hail JJ Redick's sicko mentality as Lakers coach shows up for Nike Hoop Summit

NBA fans were thrilled to see LA Lakers head coach JJ Redick at the Nike Hoops Summit. The 40-year-old was in attendance to watch the marquee event soon after the Lakers locked up the No. 3 seed in the West as the regular season ends on Sunday.

Redick was all smiles when the cameras panned to him, and this saw fan heap praise on the first-year coach. LA is 50-31 and is poised to add another win to their tally this season if they beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

"JJ Redick at the Nike Hoop Summit... not just an exceptional head coach. He's also a scout."

More reactions followed.

"gotta love the guy 🤷🏾‍♂️"

The win count was spoken about.

"50 wins he's chillin rn"

The Darvin Ham comparison was not far off.

"Ham would have his hands in pockets standing up"

Another believed Redick had silenced the critics.

"He laughing at the doubters"

Redick has been in the spotlight for his tactical changes and for instilling the 'play hard' mentality in the Lakers' unit this season. His game plans have been spot-on, and LA hit the 50-win mark for the first time since the 2019-20 season, which ended with them winning the NBA championship.

JJ Redick gets rich praise from LeBron James as the Lakers reach 50 wins

LeBron James took to X after the LA Lakers' dominant 140-109 win over the Houston Rockets to congratulate JJ Redick on the 50 wins.

"Man I was going to say something but it’s useless at this point in my career! Anyways, more important CONGRATULATIONS JJ on a 50 win season in the WEST & Post Season nod!"

The Lakers' win over Houston saw contributions from Luka Doncic with 39 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists. Austin Reaves had 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists, while LeBron James recorded 14 points, 8 assists, and 4 rebounds.

