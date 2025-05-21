"Laughing at Shai free throws" - NBA fans react as Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle laugh at Game 1 box score

Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle both scored in double digits, but it wasn’t nearly enough as their Minnesota Timberwolves were blown out 114-88 by the OKC Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Ad

After a slow first half, the Thunder caught fire in the second, outscoring the Wolves by 30 and showing off their depth, while largely neutralizing Edwards and Randle along the way.

At the postgame press conference, Minnesota’s star pair, who combined for 45 points on 14-of-26 shooting along with 17 rebounds, laughed at a printed box score, prompting fans to assume they were reacting to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s free throw numbers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Laughing at Shai free throw numbers,” one said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“They wish they had SGA's all-time elite whistle,” another said.

Despite an inefficient 10-of-27 shooting night, SGA still managed to get to the line 14 times, sinking 11. In contrast, the Timberwolves only had 21 total free throw attempts, converting 15, with Anthony Edwards going 5-of-7.

Here’s what others had to say about Edwards and Randle cracking up at the stat sheet:

“They should, boys didn’t do s**t,” one said.

Ad

“Laughing at Rudy’s 2pts and 3 boards in 21 mins lol,” another added.

“Yea n***a 0 points in the 4th is laughable,” another said.

A deeper look at the box score showed eye-popping production from OKC’s starters: Jalen Williams notched 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals; Chet Holmgren delivered 15 points, seven boards and two blocks; while Isaiah Hartenstein added 12 points.

The Thunder also won the bench battle 32-26 and dominated inside with a 54-20 advantage in points in the paint.

Ad

The Timberwolves had a rough shooting night at just 34.9% and coughed up 17 turnovers. They were also shut out on fast breaks, with OKC holding a 12-0 edge in that category.

Anthony Edwards fades in fourth as Game 1 slips away

Anthony Edwards had trouble closing as Minnesota completely unraveled in the second half, getting outscored by 30 overall. In the fourth quarter alone, where OKC surged 38-22, Edwards attempted just one shot and missed it.

Ad

He finished with a game-worst minus-23 rating in nearly 37 minutes of action.

Julius Randle came out aggressive with 20 first-half points but slowed down afterward, adding just eight more to end with 28 points and eight rebounds. No other Timberwolves player reached double figures.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.