"Laughing at Shai free throws" - NBA fans react as Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle laugh at Game 1 box score

Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle both scored in double digits, but it wasn’t nearly enough as their Minnesota Timberwolves were blown out 114-88 by the OKC Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.
After a slow first half, the Thunder caught fire in the second, outscoring the Wolves by 30 and showing off their depth, while largely neutralizing Edwards and Randle along the way.
At the postgame press conference, Minnesota’s star pair, who combined for 45 points on 14-of-26 shooting along with 17 rebounds, laughed at a printed box score, prompting fans to assume they were reacting to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s free throw numbers.
“Laughing at Shai free throw numbers,” one said.
“They wish they had SGA's all-time elite whistle,” another said.
Despite an inefficient 10-of-27 shooting night, SGA still managed to get to the line 14 times, sinking 11. In contrast, the Timberwolves only had 21 total free throw attempts, converting 15, with Anthony Edwards going 5-of-7.
Here’s what others had to say about Edwards and Randle cracking up at the stat sheet:
“They should, boys didn’t do s**t,” one said.
“Laughing at Rudy’s 2pts and 3 boards in 21 mins lol,” another added.
“Yea n***a 0 points in the 4th is laughable,” another said.
A deeper look at the box score showed eye-popping production from OKC’s starters: Jalen Williams notched 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals; Chet Holmgren delivered 15 points, seven boards and two blocks; while Isaiah Hartenstein added 12 points.
The Thunder also won the bench battle 32-26 and dominated inside with a 54-20 advantage in points in the paint.
The Timberwolves had a rough shooting night at just 34.9% and coughed up 17 turnovers. They were also shut out on fast breaks, with OKC holding a 12-0 edge in that category.
Anthony Edwards fades in fourth as Game 1 slips away
Anthony Edwards had trouble closing as Minnesota completely unraveled in the second half, getting outscored by 30 overall. In the fourth quarter alone, where OKC surged 38-22, Edwards attempted just one shot and missed it.
He finished with a game-worst minus-23 rating in nearly 37 minutes of action.
Julius Randle came out aggressive with 20 first-half points but slowed down afterward, adding just eight more to end with 28 points and eight rebounds. No other Timberwolves player reached double figures.
