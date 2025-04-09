"Lavar Ball didn’t teach him how to cook" - NBA fans in splits as LaMelo Ball interrupts girlfriend Ana Montana's stream demanding food

LaMelo Ball stayed at home in the Charlotte Hornets’ 124-100 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. Although the former All-Star didn't play, he had a moment with his girlfriend, Ana Montana, that quickly became viral.

Ball could be heard begging in the background repeatedly asking for food while the social media influencer talked to fans on Twitch.

Fans promptly reacted to the hilarious situation:

“First thing Lavar didn’t teach him how to cook”

One fan said:

“I woulda been crashed out she takin too long to respond”

Another fan added:

“Damn imagine being grown and can’t cook for yourself”

@mememylife14 said:

“LaMelo out here BEGGING for snacks while Ana’s locked in on stream bro said ‘I’m STARVING’ like he ain’t got Uber Eats”

@TwitchKickNews reacted:

“Ni**a need to finally make the playoffs instead of asking for food”

In the viral clip, LaMelo Ball could be heard saying he was hungry while Ana Montana was engaged with her Twitch live stream. When the Charlotte Hornets star kept interrupting, the model eventually talked off cam to say that she had already given him food.

The chill-as-ice Montana didn't seem bothered by Ball’s insistent pleas for food. Montana, older by 12 years to the basketball star, dealt with the situation with calmness and poise. She added to the hilarity by mimicking Melo’s desperate call for food because he was hungry.

LaMelo Ball spends early offseason with girlfriend Ana Montana following season-ending surgeries

The Charlotte Hornets announced in late March that they would shut down LaMelo Ball for the rest of the season. Per the team’s press release:

“LaMelo Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery to address a right ankle impingement. He will also have a minor procedure on his right wrist. Ball is listed as out for tonight’s game vs TOR and will miss the remainder of the season.”

Following the end of yet another injury-riddled season, Ball gets to spend an early offseason with his girlfriend, Ana Montana. The Hornets, who have three road games to close their 2024-25 campaign, won't have the point guard on the trip.

Ball is already in vacation mode with the podcaster. The two will have more time together until he's ready to start preparing for training camp early in October.

