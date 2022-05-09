"Lay off the chips, wine, tequila... get off the couch and work on your free throws!" - Skip Bayless throws major shade at LeBron James on social media in response to his ad

LeBron James and Ruffles agreed to a multi-year partnership late last year. They released an ad for the NBA All-Star weekend with a new flavor called Cheddar and Sour cream, which rivaled the super popular Flamin’ Hot variety.

The catchy ad shows the LA Lakers superstar hilariously torn between which flavor to enjoy. He eventually ended up taking both chips.

Skip Bayless, James’ unapologetic critic, used the Ruffles ad to take another dig at the four-time champion:

"Hey, LeGone: my answer to your question, flamin’ hot or cheddar & sour cream? NEITHER. Lay off the chips, wine, tequila. You must get in better shape for next year, your 20th. You kept running out of gas in closing time. And please, get off the couch and work on your free throws!"

After the LA Lakers’ disastrous season, LeBron James has been living the good life, taking time off from the rigors of the NBA. He’s been seen enjoying wine and his Los Lobos tequila in several of his social media posts.

The 18x All-Star is also recovering from various nagging injuries that caused him to miss more than 25 games this season. After his well-chronicled vacation in the Maldives, the four-time MVP is already back in the gym, working to stay in shape.

To "The Undisputed" co-host’s point, James looked gassed on numerous occasions in the fourth quarter of this season. Most of those times, he’s been asked to play starting center, orchestrate the offense and lead the team in scoring. It’s a tough task for anyone, let alone a 37-year-old guy with plenty of mileage.

Mark Jackson’s Burner @casualtakeking Lebron James back in the gym with all due respect Lebron James back in the gym with all due respect 🐐 👑 https://t.co/vRa6Jit5tn

A healthy Anthony Davis and a better supporting cast could help address that issue for next season.

"Bron" finished the season hitting 75.6% of his free throws, his highest in nine years. That being said, he missed several crucial free throws and often refused to get the ball in the dying seconds, seemingly to avoid them.

LeBron James has vowed never to miss the playoffs again

LeBron James is hoping never to miss the playoffs again. [Photo: Forbes]

Bayless shouldn’t worry too much about “King James” being at his best for next season. After missing the playoffs in two of the last four seasons, the G.O.A.T candidate will have none of it moving forward.

For LeBron James to make such a bold claim of never missing the playoffs again, he should be ready for the LA Lakers’ 2022-23 campaign.

LeBron James @KingJames I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games. I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games.

The question of getting ready for a bounce-back season should not be pointed at the Lakers’ best player. His work ethic is exceptional and unrelenting. That question has to be answered by Davis, James’ co-superstar who looked out of shape entering this season.

If AD isn’t as healthy as he’s supposed to be, LeBron James might have to burn himself out again just to drag the Lakers into the postseason.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra