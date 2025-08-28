  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Laziest superstar ever" - NBA fans react to Kawhi Leonard's wishes not being honored by LA Clippers GM

"Laziest superstar ever" - NBA fans react to Kawhi Leonard's wishes not being honored by LA Clippers GM

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Aug 28, 2025 20:00 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
NBA fans react to Kawhi Leonard's wishes not being honored by LA Clippers GM (Source: Imagn)

For the latter half of his career, availability has been a major topic of conversation for Kawhi Leonard. Ahead of a fresh season with the LA Clippers, fans weighed in on a shocking request from the star forward.

Ad

When healthy, Leonard is still one of the game's top two-way stars. However, a deep injury history has resulted in him spending vast periods on the sidelines. Since the 2017 season, Leonard has only played in 60 or more games on two occasions.

Kawhi Leonard has caught his fair share of backlash for the constant load management, but it appears to be something that is out of his control. While appearing on the Club Shay Shay podcast Wednesday, Clippers coach Ty Lue opened up on Leonard. He stated the former Finals MVP has been adamant about playing in back-to-backs, but the front office has opted to be cautious with him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Following these recent remarks, NBA fans weighed in with their thoughts on the Clippers' approach with their top star.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Coming off an offseason where the Clippers added numerous depth pieces, they are primed to make a run at a championship. That said, Leonard staying healthy is crucial if LA is going to achieve its goals.

Jeff Teague slights Kawhi Leonard while discussing recent all-time rankings

Though many cite his injuries, many people in and around the NBA agree that Leonard is one of the top players of his generation. Amid some recent rankings, Jeff Teague openly slighted the Clippers star.

Ad

Last week, the people at CBS Sports ranked the top 25 players from the 21st century. Kawhi Leonard just barely missed the top 10, coming in at No. 13. Among the players just behind him are Steve Nash, James Harden and Luka Doncic.

While on his Club 520 podcast Tuesday, Teague weighed in on how this list unfolded. He believes Leonard should be lower, citing Russell Westbrook as one player who should leap him.

"Kawhi Leonard not better than Russell Westbrook," Teague said. "He not had a better career than Russell Westbrook. He won championships but this is an individual award."
Ad
Ad

Teague cited Westbrook being a regular season MVP as one of the main reasons for being ahead of Leonard. While that is a key accolade missing from his resumé, he makes up for it with a Finals MVP. It's also worth noting that Leonard has finished in the top five of MVP voting three times in his career, proving many agree he's been one of the league's top players on numerous occasions.

As a player who has been the top option on a championship team, Leonard is more than deserving of his placement on such rankings.

About the author
Kevin McCormick

Kevin McCormick

Twitter icon

Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.

Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.

Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.

Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.

Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music.

Know More

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kevin McCormick
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications