"Laziest superstar ever" - NBA fans react to Kawhi Leonard's wishes not being honored by LA Clippers GM

For the latter half of his career, availability has been a major topic of conversation for Kawhi Leonard. Ahead of a fresh season with the LA Clippers, fans weighed in on a shocking request from the star forward. When healthy, Leonard is still one of the game's top two-way stars. However, a deep injury history has resulted in him spending vast periods on the sidelines. Since the 2017 season, Leonard has only played in 60 or more games on two occasions. Kawhi Leonard has caught his fair share of backlash for the constant load management, but it appears to be something that is out of his control. While appearing on the Club Shay Shay podcast Wednesday, Clippers coach Ty Lue opened up on Leonard. He stated the former Finals MVP has been adamant about playing in back-to-backs, but the front office has opted to be cautious with him. Following these recent remarks, NBA fans weighed in with their thoughts on the Clippers' approach with their top star. Hoops @hoops_321LINK@LegionHoops @ClubShayShay Do not do anything that risks this man being healthy in playoffs, he’s only chance you gotSoab @77soabLINK@LegionHoops @ClubShayShay He shouldn’t play b2b considering how often he’s been getting injuredWilly Wonka @badasswonkaaLINK@LegionHoops @ClubShayShay Laziest superstar everclippers bolt @AustinFieselLINK@LegionHoops @ClubShayShay As good as he is his injury history will hold him back forever sadly even if he wants to playKam Martin @DamnHeYellaLINKBeen saying this for years. Yall mad at the players and not the staff and organization. They not “soft”. Business trying to protect their assets.👾 @OutDaWayDoobieLINKPut some respect on the goat name !!!Coming off an offseason where the Clippers added numerous depth pieces, they are primed to make a run at a championship. That said, Leonard staying healthy is crucial if LA is going to achieve its goals. Jeff Teague slights Kawhi Leonard while discussing recent all-time rankings Though many cite his injuries, many people in and around the NBA agree that Leonard is one of the top players of his generation. Amid some recent rankings, Jeff Teague openly slighted the Clippers star.Last week, the people at CBS Sports ranked the top 25 players from the 21st century. Kawhi Leonard just barely missed the top 10, coming in at No. 13. Among the players just behind him are Steve Nash, James Harden and Luka Doncic.While on his Club 520 podcast Tuesday, Teague weighed in on how this list unfolded. He believes Leonard should be lower, citing Russell Westbrook as one player who should leap him.&quot;Kawhi Leonard not better than Russell Westbrook,&quot; Teague said. &quot;He not had a better career than Russell Westbrook. He won championships but this is an individual award.&quot; Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_LINKJeff Teague says Russell Westbrook needs to be ranked higher than Kawhi Leonard on the top 25 best NBA players of the 21st century list by CBS &quot;Kawhi is not better than Russ, he should be ranked higher on the list Kawhi was never the best player in the league Russ got an MVP&quot;Teague cited Westbrook being a regular season MVP as one of the main reasons for being ahead of Leonard. While that is a key accolade missing from his resumé, he makes up for it with a Finals MVP. It's also worth noting that Leonard has finished in the top five of MVP voting three times in his career, proving many agree he's been one of the league's top players on numerous occasions. As a player who has been the top option on a championship team, Leonard is more than deserving of his placement on such rankings.