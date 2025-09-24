"Lazy way of playing defense" - 6x All-Defense Tony Allen rips modern players for lack of effort

Former player Tony Allen was known for his defensive prowess during his time in the league, especially with the Memphis Grizzlies. On a Friday episode of the “All In” podcast, the six-time All-Defense star ripped modern players for their lack of defensive effort.Allen disapproved of how pick-and-roll defense is played in the modern game. He asserted that he preferred the more physical, high-effort defensive style of his playing days, and that the current approach is too passive, requiring minimal effort from defenders.“It’s been hard for me because I don’t like how they play pick-and-roll now,” Allen said. [Start from 13:43]. “That sag action, to me, I thought that was a lazy way of playing defense. Back then, it was about fighting over screens, showing, recovering, helping the helper. That forced multiple efforts. Now, it feels like one or two actions and you’re done.”In Allen's era, defenders were expected to fight over screens, rotate, recover and contest shots until the shot clock expired. This approach, he believes, is what separates great defenses from average ones. However, today’s league has evolved, with offenses built around spacing, 3-point shooting and playmakers who can exploit even the smallest defensive lapses.Fans and analysts, just like Tony Allen, have called out the current defensive strategy of the league. During his playing days, players were extremely tough, compared to the perceived softness now.Tony Allen praises former rival Dwyane WadeTony Allen on Friday, spoke on FanDuel TV where he praised former player and rival, Dwyane Wade. He named the former Miami Heat champion as the toughest player he had to guard during his playing days.&quot;I would have to say guys like Dwyane Wade,&quot; Allen said. &quot;I would say Dwyane Wade simply because at the time you know he was he was so strong and fast. But he was pulling that euro move out, and then he was doing the over-the-top-euro, you know what I'm saying. Crashing the glass, things of that nature. So I have to say Flash.&quot;Allen during his 14 seasons in the league came up against the Heat legend on numerous occasions. He was drafted a year after Wade and retired one season before he did.