Leading NBA insider reports real reason behind Darvin Ham's job security involving $700 million worth Jeanie Buss 

It was a challenging 2023-24 season for the LA Lakers, which transitioned into a 3-1 deficit against the Denver Nuggets, causing some concern regarding Darvin Ham's stance as the team's head coach moving forward. Interestingly, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that if the team loses Game 5 tomorrow, then Ham could be in jeopardy of getting fired.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has a net worth of $700 million and Wojnarowski also pointed out in his report that the team is not in a position to "pay for a head coach" which raises more concerns and pressure on Darvin Ham's end.

"If you are a head coach of the Lakers and you get swept in the first round/lose in five," Wojnarowski said, "you've got job security issues. Darvin Ham will have that. Here's what the Lakers will have to look at: who's out there? Budenholzer is the most accomplished coach that's reliable. The Lakers have not shown a willingness to pay for a head coach."

Interestingly, this could place the LA Lakers in a position where they have to be in the search for the team's new head coach moving forward, in the scenario that they are ready to move on from Ham.

Originally, Ham was hired as the team's head coach back on June 3, 2022. He then led the Lakers to a 43-39 finish in the regular season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference standings. They were able to reach the third round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets, getting past the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors.

Additionally, the team also became the first one to win in the NBA In-Season Tournament in its first season of inclusion in league history.

Darvin Ham talked about extending the first-round series against the Denver Nuggets

On the brink of a possible 4-0 series sweep finish last Sunday against the Denver Nuggets, Darvin Hama and the LA Lakers were able to defy the odds to extend the series and their playoff hopes alive. When it came down to being under pressure, the purple and gold unit secured a 119-108 Game 4 victory with LeBron James leading the way with a 30-point performance (14-of-23 shooting).

Following the impressive win, Darvin Ham talked about remaining alive in a tough first-round series as they continue to give themselves a chance, one game at a time, as per Lakers Nation's Daniel Starkland.

"Beautiful day to be alive to stay alive," Ham said. "That was the message [Friday] and the message [Saturday]. Just win one game. And we've got to re-focus, re-calibrate and have that same mindset going up to Denver."

The team is scheduled to face the 2023 Defending Champions in a pivotal Game 5 matchup tomorrow at the Nuggets' Ball Arena.

