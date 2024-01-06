“LeAfro”: OBJ, Bollywood star and other fans react to LeBron James’ exclusive 39th b’day bash pics

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have been struggling on the court. However, the four-time NBA champ had plenty of reason to celebrate recently. After the Lakers' latest loss, LeBron looked understandably frustrated in the locker room while speaking to media members. Despite that, the night took a turn for the better as it went on.

After celebrating his 39th birthday on December 30th, James hosted a massive birthday bash whose theme was a '70s party. Several stars attended the event, wherein James donned an afro wig and busted out his best '70s dance moves.

Several high-profile celebrities whom James calls friends were spotted at the party. A video posted on James' Instagram account showed the future Hall of Famer with several celebrities. The list ranged from Kevin Hart to hip-hop royal couple Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Along with the video was a message by James captioned,

"And when I say a MOVIE, I MEAN A GOT DAMN BOX OFFICE SMASH!! LET’S GO!!"

The video captured the attention of several NBA fans and celebrities. Check out the posts from James, as well as some of the best reactions, below.

Looking at guests who attended LeBron James' birthday party, including an embattled NBA star

Given LeBron James' status as a billionaire and future hall of famer, it's no wonder how many celebrities attended his birthday. In addition to his impressive career on the court, James has rubbed shoulders with and become friends with a who's who of the entertainment world.

In addition to the previously mentioned celebrities, singer Adele, who is dating James' friend, Rich Paul, was also seen at the party. Musician 2 Chainz and famed actor Don Cheadle, who notably appeared in the Iron Man movies, were also present.

One of the most surprising names on the guest list was Draymond Green. The embattled NBA star is currently serving an indefinite suspension from the NBA. He attended the party, given his longstanding friendship with James.

Over the offseason, James and Green vacationed together, fueling speculation that Green could leave the Golden State Warriors. Despite their friendship, Green re-signed with Golden State. However, he didn't let his recent suspension prevent him from having a good time.

After the big party, James and the LA Lakers will look to get their season back on track on Sunday when they play the Clippers in the Battle For LA.