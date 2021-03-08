NBA announces no replacements for Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons; Kyrie Irving snubs media session l NBA All-Star 2021

The league’s worst fear for NBA All-Star 2021 may have been realized after Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons got into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Simmons and Embiid will be out of the lineup for Team LeBron and Team Durant respectively in the upcoming NBA All-Star 2021, leaving each squad with just 11 players to field in on Sunday.

Normally, the league would assign a replacement for injured or sick players. But the fact that this development came just a few hours before tipoff meant commissioner Adam Silver doesn’t have enough time to find a replacement for the Philadelphia 76ers stars. Team LeBron and Team Durant will have to play without Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons during NBA All-Star 2021.

The NBA is not replacing Simmons and Embiid on the All-Star rosters. Both teams will have 11 players tonight. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 7, 2021

Though the league will not be replacing either player, Team Durant still needed to name a starter to take Embiid’s spot in the starting lineup. New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has reportedly been tapped to replace Embiid for Team Durant.

Zion Williamson will replace Joel Embiid as a starter on Team Durant, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2021

Williamson is playing in his first All-Star Game and though he didn’t get voted in as a starter, he will get his opportunity because of this latest development.

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans pulls down a rebound during a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Smoothie King Center. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NBA All-Star 2021 Update: Kyrie Irving a no-show at media session

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was voted as a starter for the All-Star Game and will be playing for Team Durant on Sunday. In the latest NBA All-Star 2021 news, it has been reported that Irving missed the accompanying media session that comes with being part of the weekend’s festivities.

Advertisement

Kyrie Irving missing his date with the media during NBA All-Star 2021 doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone. The seven-time All-Star was set to miss every media session this season before he was coerced into rethinking his plans.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets poses for a portrait during Media Day at HSS Training Center. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

It is unfortunate that Irving couldn’t be bothered to appear for the NBA All-Star 2021 media session. This would have been an excellent opportunity to hear his thoughts on playing in the league’s midseason classic during a pandemic.

Also Read: 8 records LeBron James could achieve this season (2020-21)