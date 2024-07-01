"League has given up on Zach LaVine": NBA fans react to news of Warriors refusing guard for Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul

Zach Lavine has long been the talk of trade rumors as the Chicago Bulls look to find the right partner to absorb the former All-Star’s contract. It has been years since the Bulls fielded offers that included Lavine, but all went to no avail.

Most recently, the Bulls offered Lavine to the Golden State Warriors for Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. However, the Warriors turned down the Bulls’ proposal and, instead, kept the Wiggins and released Paul, who then signed with the San Antonio Spurs.

As former teammates Lavine and Wiggins stayed put with their current teams for now, the Chicago Bulls have again reset their quest of finding a new team for their star guard. The report also indicated that the Bulls have been having a hard time finding the deal that gives back positive assets for the team.

The team’s struggle stems from Lavine’s contract, earning him $43 million next season, $46 million in 2026, and $49 million in 2027.

With the recent development about Zach Lavine’s future, fans expressed their disbelief in the guard’s value across the league. Some even went as far as saying teams have given up on Lavine.

“The league has given up on Zach Lavine,” said one fan.

“How bad is zach lavines value 😭😭😭” said another fan.

“Eventually Lavine will be sold, and he’ll have a massive opportunity to prove everyone wrong,” said another fan.

Meanwhile, other fans questioned why the Warriors' front office did not snag Lavine when they have been engaging in talks with other former All-stars available in the market.

“Warriors front office is drunk,” said one fan.

“What is going on with the warriors 😭😭😭” another fan said.

“This is bizarre from an organization like the Warriors considering the way they play. Surprising they didn’t trust they could figure out a way to better utilize LaVine’s skillset alongside Steph,” said another fan.

The Warriors are expected to lose longtime member Klay Thompson in free agency, opening a hole in the shooting guard position alongside former MVP Stephen Curry.

Trade to the L.A. Lakers intrigues Zach Lavine, says insider

Zach Lavine to the Lakers has been one of the trades circulating in the rumor mill for the longest time. With the news surrounding Lavine’s value and contract situation, the Lakers have a chance to make it a reality.

On the Lakers mailbag, Jovan Buha, Lakers’ beat writer for the The Athletic, said Lavine remains intrigued with the idea of joining a Laker squad with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

"I did hear during the season that Zach was intrigued by the potential of being a Laker," Buha said [Starts at 38:09]. "And that was the time when the Zach to LA rumors started.”

While the contract situations for both squads need to align, the Lakers could absorb Lavine and add a former All-star to the team, which is something the team has been reportedly aiming to do this offseason.