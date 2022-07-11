NBA Trade Rumors: League insider claims Steph Curry is not 'shutting down' a Kevin Durant trade to Golden State Warriors

As the NBA offseason rolls along, so does the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. The basketball community is patiently waiting to see which team can put together a historic return package to acquire the two-time Finals MVP.

Reports have mentioned that most front offices around the league have reached out to the Brooklyn Nets in regards to a Kevin Durant trade. Although they are fresh off winning the championship, the Golden State Warriors might be a dark horse team to watch out for as a possible landing spot.

During a recent appearance on ESPN's 'Get Up,' NBA insider Brian Windhorst mentioned that Steph Curry has not shut down the idea of Golden State getting in the mix. The two already have extensive history as Kevin Durant appeared in over 200 games for the Warriors from 2016 to 2019.

"Steph Curry’s got the kind of clout where he can shut this down, but he’s not.”

During his time with Golden State, Kevin Durant averaged 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. He also helped lead the franchise to a pair of titles.

Does a reunion between Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors make sense?

Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors

When Kevin Durant was a member of the Warriors, they were an unstoppable force. Even though the trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are older now, they would hold a vice grip on the league if Durant were thrown back in the mix.

After going to the Nets' front office and asking to be traded, Durant cited the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as two of his preferred landing spots. Making it clear that contending for more titles is still one of his top priorities.

With that in mind, the Warriors make a lot of sense as a team who can give Durant what he wants. Their title-winning core remains in tact, and their style of play makes it easy for any player to step in and be able to contribute.

Another reason why a deal between these teams makes sense is that the Warriors have the pieces to give Brooklyn the massive haul they are hoping for. Not only can they offer an All-Star caliber player in Andrew Wiggins, but a plethora of enticing young prospects to choose from. Guys like Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman could all be core pieces for the Nets as they prepare for the next phase of the franchise.

It would be an eye-popping story, but Durant re-joining the Warriors makes sense from multiple different angles.

