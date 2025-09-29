  • home icon
"League is shaking": Fans react as Steph Curry's trainer sounds alarm bells with resounding statement on Warriors superstar's renewed explosiveness

By Michael Macasero

Modified Sep 29, 2025 04:03 GMT

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 29, 2025 04:03 GMT
Tennis: Laver Cup - Source: Imagn
"League is shaking": Fans react as Steph Curry's trainer sounds alarm bells with resounding statement on Warriors superstar's renewed explosiveness. [photo: Imagn]

Steph Curry is ready for the Golden State Warriors’ training camp, which will start on Tuesday. Before the team converged for their 2025-26 season preparations, the two-time MVP worked out with trainer Brandon Payne. Curry looks to be even better in his 17th season in the NBA.

When asked by NBA insider Mark Medina about what has made Curry stand out, Payne raved about the point guard’s “first step and explosiveness.”

Fans reacted to the trainer’s words that could prove ominous for opponents:

“League is shaking.”
One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

One fan reacted:

In the interview, Payne underlined the importance of “reading and reacting” becoming crucial for Steph Curry. They prioritized those points out of caution, in case the point guard could lose a step. Payne marveled that Curry has been jumping better and running more explosively.

Brandon Payne added that the 11x All-Star has also become stronger after strength training with Carl Bergstrom. Payne added that the NBA will see a quicker and beefier Curry next season.

Mark Medina reported that Payne has supervised Curry’s training since 2011. Despite their time together, the trainer said that he has always been surprised by the NBA superstar’s sharpness and efficiency of movements.

Steph Curry’s trainer sees better results as two-time MVP and Jimmy Butler develop improved chemistry

Jimmy Butler’s arrival in early February gave Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors a badly-needed lift. The Dubs held a 25-26 record before the former Miami Heat star played. With “Jimmy Buckets” on the roster, the Warriors surged to a 23-8 finish for a play-in tournament spot.

The Warriors eventually earned the No. 7 seed to face the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs. Behind Curry, Butler, Draymond Green and Brandin Podziemski, the Dubs prevailed in a classic seven-game series.

Despite the feisty and rugged Rockets' defense, Steph Curry averaged 24.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Jimmy Butler contributed 18.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.8 apg and 1.3 spg.

Curry’s trainer, Brandon Payne, in an interview with Mark Medina, sees the duo flourishing in Butler’s first full season in the Bay Area:

“Steph will start to recognize where the opportunities are to play off of Jimmy and play in that mid-range area with his back to the basket a little bit. I think that is certainly something that can continue to get better.”

If healthy, some insiders see the Warriors making a deep playoff run behind their veteran core of Curry, Butler and Green.

