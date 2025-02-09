  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Los Angeles Lakers
  • "League in shambles rn" - NBA fans stunned as shorthanded Lakers shock Pacers despite missing Luka Doncic & LeBron James

"League in shambles rn" - NBA fans stunned as shorthanded Lakers shock Pacers despite missing Luka Doncic & LeBron James

By Ethen Hutton
Modified Feb 09, 2025 02:31 GMT
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn

What was supposed to be a nationally televised game showcasing Luka Dončić’s LA Lakers debut alongside LeBron James turned into a shocker Saturday night. Both Dončić and James were ruled out of the game against the Indiana Pacers before tipoff, leaving Austin Reaves to lead a shorthanded Lakers squad.

LA went on to defeat the Pacers, thanks to a heroic effort from Reaves, sparking an eruption among fans on social media.

also-read-trending Trending
"LFG THE LEAGUE IS IN SHAMBLES RN," fan said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"WHAT A BIG WIN," one fan commented. "Reaves killed it. Go Lakers!"
"They said Dallas was in a better position to win now," another fan added, poking fun at Doncic's former team.

Fans continued to rave about Austin Reaves’ performance against the Pacers.

"Reaves is him," a fan commented.
"Austin F**king Reaves," another fan added.
"AR15," a third fan exclaimed.

Austin Reaves leads Lakers to win over Pacers

Austin Reaves spearheaded a 124-117 Lakers victory in the absence of LeBron James and Luka Doncic. He scored a career-high 45 points on 14-for-26 shooting, connecting on four of his nine 3-point attempts.

He also dished out a team-high seven assists while adding seven rebounds and three steals. Rui Hachimura stepped up as well, scoring 24 points on 8-for-13 shooting with nine rebounds. LA tightened up defensively, holding Indiana to just 31.6% shooting from beyond the arc on 38 attempts.

With the win, the Lakers improved to 31-19 through 50 games. They also overtook the Houston Rockets, who suffered a 116-105 loss to the Mavericks, for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

Reaves and the Lakers will be back in action on Monday after a day off on Sunday. Both LeBron James and Luka Doncic are expected to suit up against the Utah Jazz, as they look to extend their win streak. Saturday's victory marked five consecutive wins for the Lakers, going 11-3 over their last 14 games.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी