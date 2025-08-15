"League is in trouble": Lakers fans anticipating massive adjustment from LeBron James to make Luka Doncic pairing work  

LeBron James and Luka Doncic will get another chance to prove their tandem can work for the Lakers during the 2025-26 season. They had a solid regular-season run after February, especially because of James making key adjustments on both ends. He was receptive to playing off the ball on offense and aggressively on defense, ensuring LA's roster holes after the Doncic addition didn't hold it back.However, none of it worked much during the playoffs as the Lakers got outplayed by the bigger and more athletic Minnesota Timberwolves team in the first round. The Lakers have addressed their roster deficiencies by acquiring Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia.However, it hasn't seemingly limited James' mindset. On Thursday, the 40-year-old practiced catch-and-shoot 3-pointers in a session with trainer Chris Johnson. Here's what Johnson added on James' latest workout:&quot;CATCH &amp; SHOOT @kingjames Locked In 🔒 Year 23 Loading... ⏳👑 Hand preparation ✋🏽 Different variations of ball placement 🏀 Relocation footwork 👟Getting that cardio in 💪🏾 When you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready 📈&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLeBron James adding to his catch-and-shoot and relocation game is a move that would complement Luka Doncic's playing style. Doncic is more comfortable on the ball than off of it. It's what maximizes his ceiling on the court. He's in his prime and arguably a more accurate playmaker than James, who turns 41 in December.James remains one of the most well-conditioned athletes. He has improved yearly in his long-range shooting. Lakers fans were anticipating this massive adjustment from James, expressing their thoughts online with the following reactions:LakeShowYo @LakeShowYoLINKLeBron working on his 3 point shooting 🔥 League is in troubleFedecruct @fedecructLINK@LakeShowYo Gonna have a better 3P% than Steph again 😭Hezii @playoffheziiLINK@LakeShowYo just ring us alreadyListo @ListogetsitLINK@LakeShowYo We going to need thatLob Ties @LobTiesLINK@LakeShowYo LeBron was already rewiring his brain at the end of last season of how he has to play with Luka if he’s going to remain a Laker for the next 3 seasons. LeBron was probably thinking , damn. I need to work on my 3s. Be a target for Luka. Not clog the paint. Etc. This is proof.NeDSep1➡ @seviour_nickLINK@LakeShowYo That's what the lakers need a great shooting year for lebronLeBron James enters an unusual situation with Lakers in 2025-26 seasonLeBron James will be on an expiring contract for the first time. The Lakers superstar has also never been a true second fiddle. LA seemingly shifted its attention to new franchise pillar Luka Doncic this offseason, and it couldn't have been more evident. Doncic has been more involved in the roster decisions than James, which is an unlikely situation for the latter.James has had control over his career decisions with every team and in every free agency, but things have changed in Hollywood as he potentially enters his final season in the NBA or with the Lakers. It will be interesting to see how things unfold during the season.After significant trade rumors during the offseason, the noise around James will be prominent, especially until the trade deadline.