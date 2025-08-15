  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • "League is in trouble": Lakers fans anticipating massive adjustment from LeBron James to make Luka Doncic pairing work  

"League is in trouble": Lakers fans anticipating massive adjustment from LeBron James to make Luka Doncic pairing work  

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 15, 2025 11:30 GMT
&quot;League is in trouble&quot;: Lakers fans anticipating massive adjustment from LeBron James to make Luka Doncic pairing work (Image Source: IMAGN)
"League is in trouble": Lakers fans anticipating massive adjustment from LeBron James to make Luka Doncic pairing work (Image Source: IMAGN)

LeBron James and Luka Doncic will get another chance to prove their tandem can work for the Lakers during the 2025-26 season. They had a solid regular-season run after February, especially because of James making key adjustments on both ends. He was receptive to playing off the ball on offense and aggressively on defense, ensuring LA's roster holes after the Doncic addition didn't hold it back.

Ad

However, none of it worked much during the playoffs as the Lakers got outplayed by the bigger and more athletic Minnesota Timberwolves team in the first round. The Lakers have addressed their roster deficiencies by acquiring Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia.

However, it hasn't seemingly limited James' mindset. On Thursday, the 40-year-old practiced catch-and-shoot 3-pointers in a session with trainer Chris Johnson. Here's what Johnson added on James' latest workout:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"CATCH & SHOOT @kingjames Locked In 🔒 Year 23 Loading... ⏳👑 Hand preparation ✋🏽 Different variations of ball placement 🏀 Relocation footwork 👟Getting that cardio in 💪🏾 When you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready 📈"

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

LeBron James adding to his catch-and-shoot and relocation game is a move that would complement Luka Doncic's playing style. Doncic is more comfortable on the ball than off of it. It's what maximizes his ceiling on the court. He's in his prime and arguably a more accurate playmaker than James, who turns 41 in December.

James remains one of the most well-conditioned athletes. He has improved yearly in his long-range shooting. Lakers fans were anticipating this massive adjustment from James, expressing their thoughts online with the following reactions:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

LeBron James enters an unusual situation with Lakers in 2025-26 season

LeBron James will be on an expiring contract for the first time. The Lakers superstar has also never been a true second fiddle. LA seemingly shifted its attention to new franchise pillar Luka Doncic this offseason, and it couldn't have been more evident. Doncic has been more involved in the roster decisions than James, which is an unlikely situation for the latter.

Ad

James has had control over his career decisions with every team and in every free agency, but things have changed in Hollywood as he potentially enters his final season in the NBA or with the Lakers. It will be interesting to see how things unfold during the season.

After significant trade rumors during the offseason, the noise around James will be prominent, especially until the trade deadline.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications