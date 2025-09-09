"League is in trouble" - NBA fans erupt as Luka Doncic gets best defender nomination in EuroBasket for averaging 3.2 steals a game

Luka Doncic has been nominated for the Best Defensive Player award at the ongoing 2025 EuroBasket tournament. The Slovenian is leading the tournament in steals where he is averaging 3.2 steals per game.

NBA fans on social media reacted to the report. Doncic has been criticized for his defense in the league, leading a fan on X to remind the league of what the former Mavericks star can do.

“League is in trouble”

𝘁𝗮𝘆🇱🇷 @plantainpekin @LegionHoops League is in trouble 👀

Other fans shared the same narrative:

““Can’t play defense” narrative is officially over”

LeBron__legacy 👑 🐐 @LeBron__legacy @LegionHoops “Can’t play defense” narrative is officially over

“Luka is an excellent post defender throughout his career. In this Eurobasket tournament, his team can comfortably hide him at painted area and mostly defend against post-ups. He doesn’t have to chase around the parameters as frequently as in NBA.”

Space Dancer @dancinginspace9 @LegionHoops Luka is an excellent post defender throughout his career. In this Eurobasket tournament, his team can comfortably hide him at painted area and mostly defend against post-ups. He doesn’t have to chase around the parameters as frequently as in NBA.

“Leads his team in rebounds, steals, blocks, plays the 5 when needed”

André ☕ @Andr_530 @LegionHoops Leads his team in rebounds, steals, blocks, plays the 5 when needed

Other fans countered, calling out the level of competition between the league and the EuroBasket.

“Damn so basically don’t nobody play defense over there?”

$wift Hardaway 💎✌🏿 @Da_Hardaway5200 @LegionHoops Damn so basically don’t nobody play defense over there? 😂

“You'll never convince me that this isn't a mickey mouse league”

Jay 🐺 @AtlJayNBA @LegionHoops You'll never convince me that this isn't a mickey mouse league 😭

Luka Doncic has also been terrific offensively for Slovenia. In the opening game loss against Poland, he recorded 34 points, nine assists and five steals. He became the first player in EuroBasket history to register a game with 30+ points, 5+ assists, and 5+ steals.

He guided Slovenia to the knockout round. Against Italy in the round of 16, Doncic finished with 42 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in just 33 minutes, leading Slovenia to an 84-77 victory and into the quarterfinals.

What’s next for Luka Doncic and Slovenia?

Luka Doncic has been able to guide Slovenia deep into the competition. However, they face a daunting task in their next opponents, the undefeated Germans. The game is slated for 2 p.m. ET, at the Xiaomi Arena in Riga, Latvia.

Luka Doncic of Slovenia competes with Simone Fontecchio of Italy during the FIBA EuroBasket 2025, round of 16 match between Italy and Slovenia at Xiaomi Arena in Riga, Latvia, on September 7, 2025. (Photo by Stefanos Kyriazis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Germany has so far boasted a perfect 6-0 record through the tournament. They’ve dominated their matchups, winning by an average margin of roughly 30.5 points.

Throughout the competition, Doncic has seemed to bear the burden of leading the team’s offense. However, facing the defending FIBA champions, will prove to be a different challenge. Slovenia will need contributions from players like Alen Omić, Klemen Prepelič and Edo Murić to challenge Germany’s depth as well as provide support for Doncic.

