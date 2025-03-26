Leaked audio allegedly catches Chris Paul trash-talking Dennis Schroder over foul call in Spurs vs Pistons game

The San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons faced off on Tuesday. The Spurs' Chris Paul and the Pistons' backup guard Dennis Schroder had a heated exchange during the first half. The senior journeyman overheard Paul slandering him during the game.

Pistons player Tobias Harris was fouled in the middle of the first quarter. The commentators claimed to have heard the point guard allegedly shouting smack to Schroder while he was making his free throws.

"Tell yo daddy I said it too," Paul said.

There wasn't any context as to why the seasoned veteran talked trash to Schroder.

The two were former teammates for a season with the OKC Thunder. Both guards played a significant role in the team's success during the 2019-20 NBA season, where they led the team to a 44-28 record in the Western Conference and were fifth in the standings.

Dennis Schroder learned a lot from Chris Paul during their time together

During Schroder's time playing with Chris Paul, the German point guard had one of the best seasons of his career. He finished second in the Sixth Man of the Year voting, averaging 18.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and four assists.

His play that lone season with Paul gave him a chance to improve his game and learn from one of the smartest players in the league. In the 2020-21 season, Schroder was with the LA Lakers, and he talked about CP3's influence in his career.

“Leadership, how he talks to teammates, what he brings to the table every game. He’s 35 years old but he took care of his body. He’s just a great guy and top five of all-time point guards,” he said.

“He’s up there. He’s a great person, his family is nice. I learned a lot from him.”

Paul has the same level of respect as Schroder. During the NBA Bubble in 2020, the former Wake Forest star talked about how he loves playing with the speedy guard.

"Love my teammates. Dennis Schroder is a dog, is a dog. I’d go down, play against anyone anyway with him any day," Paul said.

During Paul's time with the Thunder, he breathed life into the team and averaged 17.6 points, five rebounds and 6.7 assists. Owing to his tandem with Schroder, OKC surprised the league with a postseason appearance.

