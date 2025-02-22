Leaked audio catches Kevin Durant's alleged trash talk to Chris Paul during Suns vs Spurs showdown

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant got into a heated exchange with San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul during Thursday’s matchup. In the first half, Durant and Paul were both on the court, talking trash to each other, with neither player backing down.

Leaked audio of their exchange surfaced online, though little context was provided regarding the argument. However, the two stars did not hold back in their words.

Paul, a 12-time All-Star, appeared to be telling Durant repeatedly, "I know you."

"You don't know s**t about me. I swear to God," Durant responded.

Despite Durant’s response, Paul continued repeating the same phrase. Eventually, as Durant attempted to post up against forward Jeremy Sochan, play was stopped for a dead-ball possession. Seizing the moment, Durant confronted Paul.

"What do you know about me? B***h a** n***a... You're acting like a p***y."

Paul remained unfazed, clapping back at Durant’s taunts. The exchange continued at the other end of the floor.

Sochan attempted to defuse the situation, but Paul assured his younger teammate that he wasn’t concerned.

"I ain't worried about this n***a."

As the second quarter ended and the teams headed to their respective locker rooms, Durant attempted to follow Paul but was stopped by Devin Booker. Officials ultimately issued both players a double technical foul.

Durant and Paul were once teammates on the Suns and also played together in 2012 with Team USA at the London Olympics.

Kevin Durant talked about his back-and-forth with Paul

Paul had the last laugh, as the Spurs secured a 120-109 win over the Suns. Following the game, Durant was asked about his exchange with his former teammate.

"He likes gimmicks. He'll try anything to win a game. I think he was just trying to get in my head," Durant said.

Durant acknowledged that his back-and-forth with Paul was just part of the game.

The two-time NBA champion finished with 22 points and five rebounds on 69.2% shooting. Fans will see Durant back in action on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls.

