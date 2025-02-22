Leaked audio catches Paolo Banchero's alleged trash talk to Georges Niang during Magic vs Hawks showdown

Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero and Atlanta Hawks veteran Georges Niang engaged in a back-and-forth during Thursday's Magic vs. Hawks game. The former No. 1 overall pick had much to say to Niang after the latter called him out for flopping following a foul call in favor of the Italian-American player.

Ad

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) Saturday by "LegendZ," a renowned source for leaked in-game audios, shows Banchero arguing with Niang after the former Cleveland Cavaliers player voiced his discomfort with the foul call.

Paolo: “You mad you can’t get that call? I get buckets”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Niang: “No… keep shooting that midrange. See where that gets you”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Paolo: “You saw what happened last year”

Ad

Trending

Niang: “You went home”

Paolo: “I busted your a**”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paolo Banchero bragged about playing at a high level against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team Niang played for last season. They met in the first round of the postseason, with the former top pick averaging 27 points, 8.6 rebounds and four assists per game in seven games. He recorded a playoff career-high 31 points in Game 3 of that series.

Niang, meanwhile, emphasized the overall situation, reminding Banchero about the teams that progressed to the second round of the playoffs. The Cavs, however, were eliminated shortly thereafter, falling to the eventual champions, the Boston Celtics, in five games.

Ad

Trae Young frustrated with referees after losing to Paolo Banchero, Magic

While Paolo Banchero went off against his Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young wasn't happy with the game's officiating. He accused certain referees of making the game personal afterward.

"It’s frustrating. I know a few of those refs have been known for throwing people out throughout the year. I even asked the ref if she liked throwing people out, and she said 'That's what makes her a good ref.' It’s sh*t like that," Young said. (2:04 mark)

Ad

Ad

Young registered 38 points, three rebounds and six assists in his 37-minute cameo on the court.

Paolo Banchero headlined the Atlanta Hawks' winning act on Thursday with a 36-point performance - that included 10 rebounds and five assists - to guide his team to a 19-point comeback win to defeat the Hawks 114-108.

Per Bill Trocchi of the Associated Press, the Magic vs. Hawks game was Banchero's 47th outing of scoring 20 or more points, five rebounds and five assists. This places him third among players under 23, following LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.