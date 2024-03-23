Leaked audio reveals details of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dennis Schroder's heated altercation

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dennis Schroder butted heads during the Milwaukee Bucks' 115-108 home win on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets. The incident occurred in the third quarter after Schroder shoved Giannis in the back mid-air as the Bucks star caught the ball for a possible reverse layup or dunk attempt.

Schroder escalated the situation by standing over Giannis after he fell. Jae Crowder entered the frame shortly to confront Schroder about his actions. Giannis wasn't taking it lightly, either. The "Greek Freak" stood up and got into Schroder's face immediately as the two exchanged words.

An NBA analyst, "LegendZ" on "X," formerly Twitter, revealed the alleged leaked audio on his profile.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You did the same thing right there," Schroder told Giannis after fouling him.

"You did that on purpose," replied Giannis.

Dennis Schroder was referring to a foul Giannis Antetokounmpo committed at the end of the second quarter against him. Schroder even tried asking the refs to review it for a potential flagrant foul, but the officials didn't take action.

"Come on, come on, look at this s**t please," Schroder told the refs after Giannis inadvertently hit him in the head.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had the last laugh as Bucks overcome Dennis Schroder and Nets comeback attempt

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks dominated most of Thursday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. They were up 20 at one point in the first half. It seemed like the Nets didn't have any shot at a comeback after the Bucks went up 14 before the start of the fourth quarter.

However, the Nets made it a close one in the final frame after outscoring the Bucks 39-34. The Nets took a 93-90 lead with 5:06 left before the Bucks rode behind an incredible stretch from Giannis and Damian Lillard. The former scored five quick points with one crucial assist, while the latter had 12 points after the Nets went up.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists, shooting 9 of 19, while Damian Lillard tallied 30 points and 12 assists, shooting 50.0%, including five 3s.

Dennis Schroder had a forgettable game after scoring only five points on 2 of 9 shooting. He did have nine assists, though. Mikal Bridges returned to form for the Nets, with a 24-point burst, making 6 of 14 3s. Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas also finished with 20-point outings. They were responsible for keeping this a close contest, despite a 20-point first-half deficit.