Leaked audio reveals details of LeBron James discussing Stephen A Smith confrontation with $40,000,000 ex-teammate

Richard Jefferson and LeBron James had a brief conversation ahead of Saturday’s game between the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics. The two former teammates met courtside while the Lakers and the Celtics warmed up ahead of the marquee showdown.

Ad

Jefferson, reportedly worth $40 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), talked to the four-time MVP about the confrontation with his ESPN colleague Stephen A. Smith.

The alleged leaked audio of the conversation showed tidbits of the exchange where James said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“That’s the only thing I’m tripping. I don’t give a f**k! Once he (Smith) talked about my son. I’m pleading you as a father.”

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a First Take episode in late January, Stephen A. Smith had called out LeBron James for “exposing” Bronny James, who continues to struggle in the NBA.

The comments from Smith came after the Lakers lost 118-104 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 28. While the 40-year-old LeBron impressed, the rookie had an awful night, going 0-for-5, including 0-for-3 from deep, with three turnovers.

Before the fourth quarter of the LA Lakers’ 113-109 overtime win over the New York Knicks on Thursday, James confronted Smith. The analyst debunked claims that James or somebody else called him a “b**ch.” Smith added that the NBA superstar demanded:

Ad

“‘Stop f**king with my son. That’s my f**king son. Stop f**king with my son.’”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Richard Jefferson once insisted that LeBron James is the greatest scorer in NBA history

LeBron James was third in the NBA all-time scoring list when his former teammate, Richard Jefferson told Fubo Sports about the greatest scorer in league history:

“LeBron James. I hear exactly what you’re saying, and people might disagree with me. But understand this – the greatest scorer is not only, it’s consistency, it’s longevity, and it’s amount.”

Ad

Ad

King James eventually overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at the top of the totem pole of scorers in the NBA. In Feb. 2023, James passed the legendary center for No. 1 in total league points.

James has now tallied 50,000 points for the regular season and playoffs combined. He's the first to reach the milestone, an accomplishment that has only added to the argument Jefferson had offered three years ago.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback