Leaked audio reveals what was said during Jarred Vanderbilt's heated moment with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis

There was a tense moment during Tuesday's game between the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks involving Kyrie Irving and Jarred Vanderbilt. Anthony Davis became the mediator for his current and former teammates, with a leaked audio revealing what was said.

In the third quarter of the Lakers' 107-99 win over the Mavs, Vanderbilt got into a small tussle with Irving. There was slight shoving and shouting before a bunch of Dallas players came to the aid of "Uncle Drew."

AD had Irving's back, while PJ Washington tried to hold his former Kentucky teammate. There were a lot of smiles toward the end, but what was said between "Vando" and the Mavs guard?

In the video below, Vanderbilt poked the ball out of Irving's hands and it went out of bounds. There was a mandatory timeout, but before it happened, Kyrie pushed the Lakers forward's hands, leading to some pushing and trash-talking.

"Don't touch me," Irving said.

"Or what?" Vanderbilt replied.

The two players continued to go back and forth with their dialogue before Davis intervened. Vanderbilt pushed him away before saying:

"F*ck outta here."

Nothing came out of the incident since Anthony Davis was likely talking a bit of trash to his former teammate. Davis also had Kyrie Irving's back, while PJ Washington also seemingly joked and was all smiles with Jarred Vanderbilt. The two played together under John Calipari at Kentucky from 2017 to 2018.

Vanderbilt is known for his hard-nosed defense, so Irving's frustration is warranted. The Dallas Mavericks guard was nearly unstoppable on Wednesday's game, finishing with 35 points, seven rebounds and four assists. It wasn't enough to prevent the loss in their first game against Luka Doncic.

The Slovenian superstar dropped a triple-double of 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists, while LeBron James scored 16 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter. The two teams are set to play one final this regular season on April 9 in Dallas, in what would be a very emotional game for Doncic and the Mavs fanbase.

Kyrie Irving comments on friendship with Luka Doncic after the game

Kyrie Irving comments on friendship with Luka Doncic after the game. (Photo: IMAGN)

After Tuesday's loss to the LA Lakers, Kyrie Irving faced the media in his postgame press conference. Irving was asked about his relationship with Luka Doncic, who he was teammates with for a short time in Dallas. He explained their bond and how he will continue to cherish it despite not being on the same team anymore.

"He is an innocent kid who, same time, is just ultra-talented. The whole world is in front of him. You want to protect people like that, too, because I feel like sometimes people come at him crazy, which is unnecessary. ...That's why it goes deeper than basketball. This is one of those lifetime things for me and I think he feels the same way," Irving said.

Irving and Doncic embraced before and after the game, showing the love was still there despite the shocking trade.

