"Lean on some different things": Ty Lue's James Harden gamble aims to boost Clippers' title hopes, offense up for redefinition

James Harden came into the LA Clippers as an early season trade for the team. After a slow start, the former league MVP has now found his rhythm as the Clippers currently hold a 20-12 record, placed fourth in the NBA Western Conference standings.

Coach Tyronne Lue should be happy that his team has adjusted to Harden despite the player not being in the pre-season training camp. He also feels that they have not tapped their full potential and is willing to explore more sets during the season in preparation for the playoffs.

“We do have to extend our package offensively, especially when we get down towards the end of the season going into the playoffs, you have to be able to lean on some different things," said Lue.

Immediately after Harden joined the Clippers, their record worsened to 3-7, courtesy of a six-game losing streak. The team has improved since , winning won 16 of their next 21 games to move up into a playoff position.

In 26 games with the Clippers, James Harden has averaged 17.7 points, 7.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals. He also shot his usual 2.7 three-pointers per game on 42% accuracy.

James Harden tallies double-double in Clippers blowout win over the Heat

The LA Clippers won their third straight game and first of 2024 in their matchup with the Miami Heat, 121-104, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on January 1.

James Harden finished the game with a double-double of 15 points and 10 assists while also dropping four rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Kawhi Leonard led the team in scoring with 24 points while also providing six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Paul George is not far behind with 23 points while Norman Powell came off the bench with 22.

On the other side, Bam Adebayo was the best player for the Heat with 21 points, 15 rebounds and four assists while Kevin Love came off the bench with 17 points. Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Duncan Robinson each had 15 points in the loss.

The LA Clippers will be going on a three-game road trip as they battle with the Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers from January 3 to 7. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are now down to 19-14 and will take on the Lakers next in two days.