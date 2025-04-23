"Least serious Cavs player OAT": Tristan Thompson sparks fan fury after tweeting about Donald Trump's private dinner hours before playoff game

On Wednesday, Tristan Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers will look to extend their series lead over the Miami Heat after a dominant Game 1 win over the weekend. While the team's focus is on defending home court and securing a win before the series heads to Miami, Thompson posted about US President Donald Trump's meme coin: $TRUMP.

Holders of the meme coin, which had a high concentration of ownership, raising concerns over it being yet another example of a celebrity pump-and-dump, will be having dinner with the President.

As such, Tristan Thompson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to find out if any of his followers had purchased $TRUMP, drawing criticism from fans given the high-stakes playoff game that was hours away.

"The least serious Cavs player OAT" - One wrote.

"Tristan we have a playoff game tonight cut it out" - Another joked.

"We got a game tonight, Big Fella. Let’s lock in" - One added.

Plenty of others, including big man Larry Nance Jr., also weighed in:

"Bro we got a game tonight" - One wrote.

Of course, while the Cavaliers are set to play Game 2 tonight, Thompson seems unlikely to touch the floor. After closing out the regular season with a 43-minute outing against Indiana on Apr. 13 in the absence of team starters, Thompson was a DNP in Game 1 of the playoffs.

So far this season, he's averaged just 8.2 minutes per game over the 40 games he's played.

Game 2 preview: Cavaliers vs. Heat amid Tristan Thompson's post about $TRUMP

Tristan Thompson's post about Donald Trump's $TRUMP coin came just six hours ahead of tip-off for Game 2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers-Miami Heat playoff series.

In Game 1, Cleveland jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter before closing out the game strong, outscoring Miami 34-21 in the fourth quarter en route to a 121-100 win.

The game notably saw Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland combine for 57 points, while Ty Jerome contributed an additional 28 points off the bench.

Heading into Game 2 tonight, the Cavs have added confidence that comes from knowing that they are now 3-1 against Miami this season.

After a 122-113 loss back in early December, the Cavaliers have won three in a row against Miami, picking up wins on Jan. 29 and Mar. 5, as well as in their last game now.

