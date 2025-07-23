"Leave me the f**k out of this": Kyrie Irving recalls requesting trade from Nets amid suspension for anti-vaccination stance

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving got candid during a livestream on Tuesday, reflecting on a tough chapter with the Brooklyn Nets. He shared that he had asked for a trade after being suspended for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine — a decision that stirred plenty of controversy.NBA Central posted a clip of him explaining the situation on X (formerly Twitter).&quot;Even the people I was in business with were pro-vaccine,&quot; Irving said. &quot;And I am like okay, look, that’s fine — but just leave me the f*ck out of this and let me go somewhere, you know what I’m saying? I even told the Nets to release me.&quot;Continuing to speak on the subject, Irving revealed the Nets wouldn't let him leave despite their reservations about his views on the vaccine.&quot;I’m f**king Kyrie. I say that I am very aware of my position. But they weren’t going to just let me rock out, just go anywhere,&quot; he continued.The former All-Star signed with the Nets in 2019, joining Kevin Durant to form a dynasty in Brooklyn. However, his refusal to get vaccinated led to his suspension from the team. He was later allowed to return, but only for away games.Speaking on Irving's suspension at the time, Nets general manager Sean Marks acknowledged the complexity of the situation.&quot;He has a choice to make and he made his choice,&quot; he said. &quot;And my job here is to make what we deem is the best choices for the organization moving ahead and as a whole. They’re not always ones that are going to be met with open arms and a thumbs up. These are hard decisions.&quot; Irving finally moved on from the Nets in 2023, signing with the Dallas Mavericks.Kyrie Irving shares his true feelings on James Harden's trade from the NetsKyrie Irving reminisced over his tenure with the Nets during a live stream on Twitch. Reacting to a clip from &quot;Mind the Game&quot; podcast featuring Kevin Durant and Steve Nash, Irving opened up on James Harden's trade from Brooklyn to Philadelphia.&quot;When that trade happened, it shocked a lot of people,&quot; Irving said. &quot;It shocked me. S*it, I was talking to James one day, and I'm like, 'S*it, bro, we're about to win these championships.' And a day later, he asked for a trade. I was like, 'Oh shoot, okay.' S&quot;it like that now — okay, I can't be mad.&quot;Harden joined the Nets in 2021, forming a big three with KD and Irving. However, a year later, he was traded to the 76ers for Ben Simmons.