By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 20, 2025 13:56 GMT
"Leave these pretty girls alone": Paul Pierce advises men to choose substance over looks in women (Source: Imagn)

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce kept it real on Tuesday when he shared advice for men. Staying true to his nickname, “The Truth,” Pierce urged men to prioritize substance over looks when choosing women.

Pierce’s advice came during a conversation with his co-host, Azar Farideh, on an episode of his podcast, "Truth After Dark," as they talked about relationships and the importance of investing time in people who truly matter.

"This is what I got to say today, and this has been on my mind," Pierce said (21:19 onwards). "Chest up, chin out, men, and you really on the grind and you really got ambition, man. Leave these little pretty girls alone.
"I'mma keep it 100 over there looking at, oh, she bad. Oh, look at her Instagram. Oh, she a nine. She is a 10. No, get you a five or a six. Who's going to put some elbow into it and going to be down for you on some 100? You know what I'm saying?"

"Get you like a five or six, maybe a seven, maybe you squeeze a seven in there, baby. That's going to be like, man, tooth and nail with you," he said. (22:57 onwards)

Paul Pierce once explained why NBA players dated white women

Paul Pierce is a polarizing figure and has never been afraid to speak his mind. This particular trait landed him in hot water in May, as he discussed why many NBA players dated white women. The Truth was asked about this during his podcast and offered an unfiltered response.

"I honestly think that maybe they appreciate them more and they apologize more," he said.

Despite his comments drawing heavy backlash, there was some truth in his comparison. A 2022 report on over 300 Black NBA players showed that only 28.3% were married to Black women.

Out of the 60 players who were married or engaged at the time, only 17 had Black wives. In comparison, 30% were with biracial or mixed-race women with Black heritage, while 41.7% were married to non-Black women.

